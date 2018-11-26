Will Wade was anything but happy on his 36th birthday Monday.

While sleeping in wasn’t an option, some extra work at the office certainly was.

Wade was at his desk by 5:30 a.m., just eight hours after he and his LSU basketball team arrived home from their appearance in the AdvoCare Invitational over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Getting to work before sunrise isn’t unusual for Wade, but there was even more reason to get to it Monday after the Tigers dropped two of three games in the four-day tournament in Orlando, Florida.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Wade said Monday. “We don’t have a great identity right now and we don’t have anything to hang our hat on.”

The tournament started well enough with a 12-point win over Charleston on Thursday night. But that was followed by setbacks to Florida State on Friday and Oklahoma State in the third-place game Sunday.

The back-to-back losses knocked LSU (5-2) out of the national rankings that came out Monday.

The Tigers were 19th in the AP poll and 21st in the coaches poll last week, but didn’t make it into the Top 25 Monday even though they still received enough votes to be in the top 30 in the nation in both polls.

Losing in overtime to Florida State, which was unbeaten and ranked 14th at the time, was one thing; falling to Oklahoma State 90-77 was something else in Wade’s mind.

“The Oklahoma State game, it’s on me,” he said. “I prepared us soft. I let the guys go to DisneyWorld on Saturday, and we did a walkthrough instead of a practice.

“In the past, I would have never allowed that. That’s why I was upset with myself during the game. I didn’t react a whole lot during the game because I was so mad at myself for kind of going against what I typically believe in.”

That’s practicing hard and practicing tough.

“If you practice soft and you walk through, that’s how you’re going to play … and we certainly played like that,” Wade said. “I was trying to save legs (with three games in four days), trying not to overreact to the Florida State loss, trying to keep our guys on an even keel. But it didn’t work.”

While the team didn’t practice Monday to get the NCAA-required one day off per week, Wade and his staff worked on getting their team back on track after being derailed by FSU and Oklahoma State.

Even though he said it was still early in the week, he indicated lineup changes are in the cards for LSU’s next game against Grambling at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“Oh, yeah,” Wade quickly said when asked about possible changes. “I don’t know what they’ll be right now because I’m still evaluating everything.”

One change, he said, would be to get 6-foot-7 freshman forward Darius Days, who is getting 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, more involved.

Days has averaged just 16.3 minutes coming off the bench in all seven games.

“We’ve got to get Darius on the court more,” Wade said. “He’s really played well and he’s helped us. He’s a great kid, he wants to win and he’s all about the right stuff.

“His numbers are off the charts. If we were playing him 20, 25 minutes a game, he'd be averaging over a double-double.”

To accomplish that, Wade said he’ll consider playing Days some at the three-guard spot as well as at his normal four spot.

“We’ve got to get him on the court more,” Wade said.