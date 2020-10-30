The LSU women’s cross country team had their best finish at the conference championships since 1999 as they placed fifth in the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday at the University Club. LSU's men placed eighth.
Arkansas swept the men's and women's titles. It marked the 26th SEC crown for the Arkansas men, which is more than any other program. The Arkansas women's team claimed their eighth consecutive SEC title and 21st overall, which also leads all programs. The Razorback women are ranked No. 1 nationally, while the men are ranked third.
The Lady Tigers scored 173 points in the 6K event. The men’s squad finished the 8K run with 208 points.
“The women ran absolutely great today,” LSU coach Houston Franks said. “We went into the meet with the game plan of being aggressive and tough. We were going to put our nose in it, try to out-tough people and that’s exactly what they did.
"Coming into this year, we knew we would be a lot better. It was a great way to finish the season. We know we have room to grow but it’s exciting.”
The Tigers were led by junior Katy-Ann McDonald, who placed 12th in the 6k event with a time of 20 minutes, 33.8 seconds. McDonald’s placing earned her a selection on the All-SEC second team.
The LSU men were led by Davis Bove, who finished with a time of 24:32.6
Ole Miss' Mario Garcia Romo claimed the men's individual title with a time of 23:32.9, while teammate Cole Bullock was second in 23:34.3. Waleed Suliman of Ole Miss was third in 23:34.3. Alabama's Mercy Chelangat took home with women's 6K title in 19:46.5, ahead of Kentucky's Jenna Gearing (19:58.0) and Missouri's Sarah Chapman (19:58.9).