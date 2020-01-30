Hesiman winner and future NFL quarterback Joe Burrow has been busy training in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, since leading LSU to its first national championship in 12 years.
Burrow told reporters after winning the prestigious Manning Award on Wednesday that he's been training for the upcoming NFL Draft but that he will be taking a break this weekend to attend the Super Bowl.
He's leaving for Miami, host site of the Super Bowl, on Thursday.
After that, Burrow attends to move to California to continue his training.
Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, will attend LSU's Pro Day on April 3. He told reporters he will through at the event.
The top pick in the draft belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals.