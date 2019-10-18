The LSU volleyball team defeated Alabama by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-21 on Friday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers (10-7, 4-3 SEC) was led by Samarah Hill and Sydney Mukes, who both recorded 13 kills. Raigen Cainciulli led the Tigers with 28 digs. LSU's Karli Rose finished with her seventh double-double on the year, her third-straight, with 40 assists and 10 digs.
The Crimson Tide fell to 11-6, 3-3.
The Tigers will take on No. 13 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday.
"This was a gut-check match for us," LSU coach Fran Flory said. "Alabama played super hard and if I were their coach, I would be really proud of their effort. I don't know that we played as hard as we needed to in order to not allow it to turn into a really difficult match for us but credit to them for pushing us.
"I'm super proud of our outside, Samarah Hill and Sydney Mukes both had a great performance. Both of them were super efficient and had a ton of kills when our regulars weren't killing balls for the first time all year. Credit Sydney (Mukes) and Samarah (Hill) for coming through and making sure that our record continues to go into the right direction."
Soccer
VANDERBILT 5, LSU 1: In Nashville, Tennessee, the Tigers lost to the Commodoes to fall to 2-11-2 overall and 0-6-1 in the SEC.
Vanderbilt improved to 11-3-1, 4-2-1.
Vanderbilt scored the first three goals of the match. Two of those came in the first 15 minutes of play. Leila Azari scored the first one for the Commodores in the 8th minute and Kaylann Body added one in the 11th minute. Hannon Eberts extended Vandy’s lead to three in the 30th minute.
LSU’s goal came off a penalty kick in the 43rd minute when Marlena Cutura cashed in the opportunity to make the score 3-1.
Shortly after the second half began, Vanderbilt scored its fourth goal of the match in the 49th minute via the foot of Madison Elwell. The final goal of the match came from Azari in the 58th minute to make in 5-1.
The Tigers will return home to host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Thursday.