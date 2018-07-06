It's not totally surprising that former LSU baseball signee Brice Turang spurned the Tigers for an offer from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

With less than 24 hours to go before the deadline to sign a professional contract or come to LSU, Turang signed with the Brewers for just under $400,000 more than the slot bonus he was to receive as the 21st overall pick in the draft.

As the Brewers top selection, Turang, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound shortstop, was slotted for a $3.013 million signing bonus. But, according to MLB.com, he got $3.411 million after agreeing Thursday night.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Turang was considered a top-five draft pick before his senior season at Santiago High School in Corona, California, but slipped a bit in the June 4 MLB draft.

Prized LSU baseball recruit Brice Turang picks professional baseball over Tigers A little more than a week ago, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieiri said it would be an upset if prized recruit Brice Turang picked the Tigers ov…

That led many LSU fans to believe he might pass on pro ball and play for the Tigers and coach Paul Mainieri even though Mainieri told The Advocate as late as last week it would be an "upset" if his prized recruit made it to campus.

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy tweeted Monday it appeared it would be a “toss-up” on whether Turang signed or decided on LSU and the decision might go down to the deadline of 4 p.m. Friday.

But it was reported earlier Thursday that the Brewers could sweeten the pot and spend up to $3.6 million on Turang's bonus without penalties for next year's draft.

Turang announced the decision via Twitter, writing, "So happy to be a brewer thank you for all the love and support! God bless."

+4 Rabalais: 2019 Tigers will have plenty of muscle to carry LSU baseball's lofty expectations Even as he was trying to maneuver his Tigers through 2018’s hedgerow country of injuries and absent stars now departed or those never arrived,…

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Turang, wearing a Brewers cap, signing a contract.

The 18-year-old shortstop was one of only five first-round picks who remained unsigned as of Thursday afternoon.

The player chosen right before Turang at No. 20, outfielder Trevor Larnach, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for $2.55 million even though he was slotted for a $3.12 million bonus.

As of Friday morning, only three first-rounders were not signed: pitcher Carter Stewart (No. 8, Atlanta), second baseman Matt McLain (No. 25, Arizona), and pitcher J.T. Ginn (No. 30, L.A. Dodgers).

MLB.com writer Jim Callis reported Tuesday that only four first-round picks went unsigned during the first six drafts in the bonus-pool era.