LSU’s mantra throughout the postseason has been that no one wanted them in the SEC or NCAA tournaments. So far in the big dance, that's proven to be true.

LSU has won its first two games of the tournament amid the adversity and controversy surrounding the program with recently revealed FBI wiretaps that appeared to implicate now-suspended coach Will Wade in a plan to pay recruits.

Freshman forward Emmitt Williams addressed it again Thursday during the team’s open locker room period.

“As you can see, a lot of people are doubting us,” he said. “But we’re trying to go further and further to try and win it.

“We see it and hear it, and just laugh about it. It’s crazy that we are a young group of men and guys are just hating on us. A group of grown men just wishing us bad. So, it’s kind of funny.”

Williams' commentary has become a wild card for LSU, with not even teammates knowing what entertaining quip he's going to roll out next.

As the team disembarked from its bus for practice at Capital One Arena, someone shouted out to Williams asking if this was his first time in Washington.

“No,” he quickly shot back. “Obama is my first cousin.”

Is Williams really related to the former president?

“I wish,” Williams said in the locker room after practice.

Sitting nearby, forward Kavell Bigby-Williams shook his head.

“He says what’s on his chest,” Bigby-Williams said. “He’s a good guy to have in the locker room.”

The team, led by interim coach Tony Benford has -- in appearance at least -- managed to stay loose despite the controversy. As the team readies for a Sweet 16 date with the No. 2 seeded Michigan State Spartans Friday afternoon, another Yahoo! Sports reported added more fuel to the conversation in identifying Shannon Forman as the middleman implicated in the wire taps.

Forman has connections with Javonte Smart, the player believed to be referenced to have received a "strong-ass offer," and played for Southern Lab in the late 90s.

LSU defeated 14-seeded Yale in the first round and won a thriller against No. 6 Maryland in the Round of 32 behind a game-winning shot by sophomore Tremont Waters.

LSU and MSU tip off at 6:09 p.m. (CST).