Before Rohan Davey went to sleep following LSU's win over Florida earlier this season, he booked hotel reservations for the national championship game in New Orleans.
Davey, an LSU quarterback from 1997-2001, had solidified his belief in the Tigers. The offense hummed. Quarterback Joe Burrow looked like one of the best players in the nation. The players responded to coach Ed Orgeron, and they scored against the Gators’ talented defense.
Davey had observed the team for months, often visiting the practice facility. He sensed cohesion that permeated from the top of the athletic department. He watched Burrow develop chemistry with his receivers and the offensive line. He liked LSU’s plans for reinvigorating the offense.
The Tigers, ranked No. 5 at the time, had already blown through the first half of their schedule, but Davey wanted to see them perform against another top Southeastern Conference team. Pulling away in the fourth quarter, LSU won 42-28.
Davey arranged his hotel room for the title game around 2 a.m. after that Florida game. The Tigers still needed to play eight more games. He had never booked travel arrangements like that.
“I was impressed,” Davey said, “and I thought we'd have a chance.”
Three months later, on Monday night, No. 1 LSU will play No. 3 Clemson for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Davey will be there inside Mercedes-Benz Superdome. So will Josh Dworaczyk, Will Blackwell and other former LSU players.
Throughout the season, those who preceded this team have watched as LSU returned to the top of college football. They endured the previous eight years, waiting for LSU to play for another title.
Some of them expected it to happen sooner. Others have watched with a twinge of jealousy, wishing they played on this team. But having experienced college football themselves, more than anything, they have felt pride for what LSU has accomplished.
"This year, it seems like everything has blossomed into what LSU is expected to be," said Dworaczyk, an offensive lineman from 2007-12.
Dworaczyk bought tickets to see LSU play Texas in Week 2. He used a third party instead of the university to avoid the nosebleeds. Sitting in one corner near the LSU sideline, he craned his head at the jumbotron when Justin Jefferson scored on third-and-17. He and former teammates have talked about the play months later.
Dworaczyk spent six years at LSU. He redshirted when the Tigers won the BCS National Championship in 2007, then later received an extra year of eligibility because of a knee injury.
Dworaczyk understood how LSU reached the title game twice during his career. Watching the Tigers win on the road, he recognized similar qualities. They responded when Texas narrowed the lead in the fourth quarter Sept. 7 in Austin. Instead of grinding out the clock, they threw the football, and Jefferson scored.
“Now it was usually on defense, but I can remember in 2007 and 2011 — those are the types of things those championship teams did,” Dworaczyk said. “When you needed a big play, you had a guy who was going to step up and make that play.”
Blackwell wanted to see LSU beat Alabama before he allowed himself to believe. He went to the Florida and Auburn games and watched the rest of them on television. But playing the Crimson Tide, especially on the road, presented another challenge entirely.
“It's always the Bama game,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell played offensive line at LSU from 2007-11. He received All-America honors his senior year. His career ended with a loss to Alabama in the national championship, then he watched eight straight years of finishing behind the Crimson Tide. He felt jaded. He worried LSU’s success had set him up for misery.
But LSU won 46-41, withstanding a second-half comeback by Alabama. Around the same time, Blackwell heard one of LSU’s offensive leaders — either Burrow or Jefferson, he can't remember — discuss the team’s cohesion.
“On the 2007 team, the 2011 team, the 2019 team, those guys love each other and they care about each other,” Blackwell said. “The reason they win is because they don't want to let that person next to them down."
Blackwell now plans to attend the championship game — if his second child doesn't arrive early. The due date is Jan. 19.
"Don't know what it's going to be," Blackwell said. "Just hoping for a healthy baby — Jan. 14 or later."
As the season continued, former players helped feed the hype building around the program. On ESPN sets, live television shows turned into LSU fan fests. Marcus Spears popped his eyes at Stephen A. Smith for doubting LSU against Alabama.
Ryan Clark and Booger McFarland joined "SportsCenter" after Monday night football games, and host Scott Van Pelt shrugged as they cheered. With every win, the former players felt more and more pride. They saw grit and determination, qualities of former championship teams. Then Burrow won the Heisman Trophy.
“Watching Joe win the Heisman,” Davey said, “it was almost like every LSU quarterback won the Heisman.”
Throughout the year, Davey has stressed to Burrow, other players and fans to enjoy the season. He regretted not taking more time to soak in his career as it happened, and he believes this season, with its combination of Burrow’s performance, LSU’s ascent to the top of college football, the seemingly endless list of awards and playing for a national championship in New Orleans, will never be recreated just so.
“Take the time to just breathe it all in, because it's magical,” Davey said. “It's not going to happen again. If it does, I don't know if I'll be around to see that.”
For members of the 2011 team, the upcoming national championship gives them a chance to soften the ending of their season. They were the last LSU team to play for a national championship, and they also played inside the Superdome.
LSU lost to Alabama 21-0 that night, beginning eight years of trying to eclipse the Crimson Tide and regain their footing in college football. This season, when Dworaczyk watched games at home in Lafayette, he yelled at the television as loud as he does inside stadiums. His family and friends sometimes gave him uneasy looks.
"All right," they told Dworaczyk, "it's just a football game."
"No," Dworaczyk said, "this is letting those emotions out from when we didn't finish the season."
After his career, Dworaczyk expected LSU to soon play for another national championship. Instead, almost an entire decade passed. The Tigers changed their coaching staff and offensive system. And next week, they can redeem their former teammates in the national championship.
“You've got to go out there,” Dworaczyk said, “and finish this damn thing.”