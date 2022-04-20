Shelbi Sunseri stepped in front of the cameras Saturday afternoon with a smile on her face and a gnarly scar on her nose.
The fifth-year senior had just pitched her fifth complete game of the season, her first since March 4. That’s 43 days and five starts without going the distance, the longest stretch of her career. Against South Carolina, she earned a win after striking out four, walking one and allowing zero earned runs.
She rebounded from a rough stretch, just in time for LSU’s schedule to toughen again.
“Sometimes it’s not my day, and that’s fine,” Sunseri said. “I have a staff who’s gonna back me up, who’s gonna get it done, and I think it’s cool to see that they never once lost confidence in me.”
Sunseri broke her nose after she fouled a pitch off her face March 12 against Alabama. She started that game in the circle, but the injury forced her out after she pitched only one inning. She returned to the rubber quickly and made her next start a week later against Texas.
But her performance began to slip.
In her four starts after the injury, Sunseri took three straight losses to Texas, Arkansas and Kentucky, and she was pulled after allowing seven hits and five earned runs to Texas A&M. Ali Kilponen worked in relief and steadied the ship, earning the win for herself and LSU.
Sunseri only pitched an average of 3⅓ innings in those games, and her ERA jumped to 4.59, far higher than her career average of 2.27.
Torina will need Sunseri’s reliable arm down the stretch. First up is a three-game series on the road against No. 14 Georgia, who rank near the top of the Southeastern Conference in most hitting categories.
She seems fully recovered from her freak injury.
“It’s great. It’s fantastic,” Sunseri laughed. “There is a scar, but … could've been worse.”
Closing games
Two weeks ago, Beth Torina was frustrated. On the heels of a skid in which her Tigers dropped nine of 12 games, she said she thought they were maybe one or two plays away from winning most of those games.
LSU lost to Texas 11-10, Arkansas 8-7 and in extra innings to Kentucky 8-5. Close those games, preserve those victories, and the Tigers move up in the national rankings. Maybe, she said, by defeating two top-10 teams at least once, they'd have a little more confidence down the stretch.
Instead, on their record, they’ll have sweeps to unranked Texas and top-10 Kentucky and a series loss to top-10 Arkansas.
Since then, LSU has taken care of business. The Tigers took two of three games to unranked Texas A&M on the road and swept unranked South Carolina at home.
“I think we’ve been better,” Torina said. “I think we were able to come from behind this past weekend. I think we were able to give ourselves some room in some other games too, so it doesn’t come down to one thing.”
All three of the Texas A&M games were close. LSU won the first two 2-1 and 11-8, but lost the last one 5-4. The games against South Carolina, on the other hand, were rarely in doubt, save for a couple innings.
“That would be ideal, right? If we could just have some room to breathe,” Torina said, “where we didn’t have to worry about just one pitch or one at-bat. So I think we’ve done a good job of finding ways to get around that.”
Strengthening schedule
LSU has three in-conference series left in the regular season: on the road against No. 14 Georgia, at home against No. 8 Florida and on the road again against Mississippi State.
In the national rankings, the Tigers have hovered around the No. 20 spot for most of the season (they are No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll this week).
A whopping eight SEC teams are ranked in the national USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. Seven are above LSU, whose 8-7 conference record sits seventh in the standings.
That’s just one spot below their preseason ranking in the SEC coaches poll.