LSU has seven games plus the Southeastern Conference tournament to make a case for hosting an NCAA regional.
Heading into Thursday night's game against Arkansas, the Tigers are sitting on the edge.
Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for as LSU baseball begins a series against Arkansas.
Baseball America’s latest projections have LSU as a two seed traveling to Coral Gables, Florida. Meanwhile, D1Baseball listed LSU as a regional host playing Southern.
If LSU does not host a regional, it would mark the second time under coach Paul Mainieri that LSU did not host an NCAA regional for two-straight seasons. Last year, LSU played in the Corvallis, Oregon, regional.