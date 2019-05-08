LSU has seven games plus the Southeastern Conference tournament to make a case for hosting an NCAA regional.

Heading into Thursday night's game against Arkansas, the Tigers are sitting on the edge.

Baseball America’s latest projections have LSU as a two seed traveling to Coral Gables, Florida. Meanwhile, D1Baseball listed LSU as a regional host playing Southern.

If LSU does not host a regional, it would mark the second time under coach Paul Mainieri that LSU did not host an NCAA regional for two-straight seasons. Last year, LSU played in the Corvallis, Oregon, regional.