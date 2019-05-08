lsubaseball.050819 HS 321.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri coaches against Louisiana Tech, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU has seven games plus the Southeastern Conference tournament to make a case for hosting an NCAA regional.

Heading into Thursday night's game against Arkansas, the Tigers are sitting on the edge.

Baseball America’s latest projections have LSU as a two seed traveling to Coral Gables, Florida. Meanwhile, D1Baseball listed LSU as a regional host playing Southern.

If LSU does not host a regional, it would mark the second time under coach Paul Mainieri that LSU did not host an NCAA regional for two-straight seasons. Last year, LSU played in the Corvallis, Oregon, regional.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments