Antoine Duplantis had never before hit more than two home runs in a season, but the senior outfielder blasted his third home run of this young season against Bryant on Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium, extending LSU’s lead to 10 runs — in the third inning.

The No. 1 Tigers pounced early on Bryant in a 17-8 victory that secured a series win, taking advantage of a slew of errors to build a sizable lead highlighted by Duplantis’ home run, plenty to back freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux, who gave up five runs in his second start.

Seven of LSU's runs were unearned as Bryant committed five errors. Bryant also walked 10 LSU hitters.

Coach Paul Mainieri continued to experiment with LSU's batting order. After starting freshmen Cade Beloso (first base) and Giovanni DiGiacomo (designated hitter) Friday night, Mainieri reinserted Saul Garza as the designated hitter.

'Only one way to find out': LSU baseball experiments with lineup during Bryant series Coach Paul Mainieri has experimented with his lineup during LSU's first two games against Bryant, hoping to find a satisfying combination.

Beloso remained in the lineup, making his first start against a left-handed pitcher. Center fielder Zach Watson, who entered the game hitting .150, batted second after filling the fifth spot to open the season. Mainieri hoped moving him higher in the order would spark his bat.

LSU (6-0) led 7-1 after two innings with four unearned runs and catcher Brock Mathis' first home run of the season. Bryant (2-3) committed three errors, issued six walks and changed pitchers twice before recording the second out of the third inning.

Bryant brought in its third pitcher after Watson smacked an RBI double, his second hit. Up walked Duplantis, who drove the first pitch of the at-bat over the right-field wall. After Duplantis hit two home runs in LSU’s season opener, he said he would probably hit singles and doubles the rest of the year.

“I lied to y'all last week,” Duplantis said. “I swear I wasn't trying to.”

Duplantis’ three-run home run gave LSU an 11-1 lead. The first six hitters of LSU’s lineup all batted three times by the end of the third inning.

Marceaux, who allowed one run his first start, gave up a home run and let four runs score during the fourth inning.

After an RBI double, Marceaux walked a batter and hit another to load the bases. Bryant scored its third run when he threw a wild pitch. A single cleared the bases. LSU’s lead cut to 11-5, Marceaux induced two ground outs to end the inning.

He entered the dugout mad.

“I wanted to see how he was going to react,” Mainieri said.

'A step in the right direction' for Zack Hess and motivated hitters push LSU past Bryant No. 1 LSU fended off a late rally to beat Bryant 13-6 Friday night at Alex Box Stadium as Zack Hess pitched much better during his second start.

Marceaux recorded five straight outs to close out his start, striking out the last batter he faced before Mainieri pulled him at 81 pitches.

“I was really proud of Landon Marceaux,” Mainieri said. “This may sound crazy because his stat line's not going to look all that great, but you go out there and give up four runs, a lot of young kids start to lose confidence.”

The Tigers scored six more runs over a three-inning span. Duplantis drove in another two runs on a sixth-inning single. He ended the game 3 of 5 with six RBIs, increasing his team-leading total to 17.

LSU has scored 30 runs over the last two games, and it has surpassed double-digit runs in four of its six games.

"You look at it, everybody's hitting," Watson said. "We've seemed to be able to do a lot of hitting. It's awesome. It really is."