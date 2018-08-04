The prospects of regular-season football between LSU and Clemson may be growing.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told the Greenville (South Carolina) News on Friday that discussions are progressing steadily with LSU and Georgia.
"It'd be great,” Radakovich told the News. “You can look at our past history. That's kind of what we do." He referred to Clemson's scheduling philosophy of playing a Power Five opponent other than in-state rival South Carolina every year.
According to Radakovich, LSU and Clemson could meet in a home-and-home series, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a neutral-site game.
Verge Ausberry is LSU’s deputy athletic director who is in charge of football scheduling. He has declined comment on non-conference scheduling in upcoming seasons, other than to say LSU is talking to a number of potential candidates for home-and-home and neutral-site games through 2030.
Ausberry and Radakovich worked together when the latter served as LSU’s senior associate athletic director from 2001-06.
LSU and Clemson have met three times in football but never during the regular season. LSU beat Clemson 7-0 in the 1959 Sugar Bowl and 10-7 in the 1996 Peach Bowl, but lost to Clemson 25-24 in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl.
Clemson plays at Texas A&M on Sept. 8.