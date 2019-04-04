WHO: Texas A&M at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Texas A&M is ranked No. 11. LSU is ranked No. 9.
RECORDS: Texas A&M is 24-6-1 overall, 6-2-1 Southeastern Conference. LSU is 21-9, 6-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: TAM — Jr. LHP John Doxakis (2-3, 2.38 ERA, 41.2 IP, 5 BB, 53 SO); LSU — Jr. RHP Zack Hess (2-2, 4.06 ERA, 37.2 IP, 18 BB, 39 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hess' up-and-down season continued last week. After he shutout Georgia through eight innings, Hess gave up a season-high six runs and three homers as LSU lost to Mississippi State. Coach Paul Mainieri thought Hess pitched better than his stat line suggested, but Hess needs to return to the form he showed against Georgia.