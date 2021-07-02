LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver shared a message of support to American champion and ex-LSU star Sha'Carri Richardson Friday morning after news broke that she would not run in the Olympic 100-meter race as a result of testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

"We offer Sha'Carri our support during these difficult times," Shaver said on Twitter. "The most important thing is for us to be here and support her off the track in moments like these."

The news of Richardson's failed test broke Thursday. She spoke of her ban Friday on the "Today Show." Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.

Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension ending July 27, meaning she could participate in the women's relays.

Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after testing for marijuana; watch interview American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Reached by phone Thursday, Shaver said that in Richardson's lone year at LSU in 2019, she didn't fail any drug tests.

"We will miss her representing Team USA and LSU on the Olympic stage this July in the 100 meters, but we know how promising her future is."

Read the full statement from Dennis Shaver below:

"We offer Sha'Carri our support during these difficult times. The most important thing is for us to be here to support her off the track in moments like these. Sports are sports, but life is life. Mental health is something that needs to be prioritized at a higher level, and we fully back Sha'Carri as she copes through this.

She is one of the brightest and most notable stars in track & field without a doubt. She represents and encourages so many people. The pride, the energy, the pure entertainment - she brings so much attention to our sport that is matched by few. We will miss her representing Team USA and LSU on the Olympic stage this July in the 100 meters, but we know how promising her future is."