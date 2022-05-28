The LSU women’s track and field team closed the NCAA East Preliminary rounds Saturday by earning 10 spots for the national semifinals to be held next month.
The Tigers had eight individuals and two relays qualify for the next stage of nationals, which will be held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.
LSU had three individuals qualify for nationals Thursday while setting the table for Saturday’s quarterfinals at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
The Tigers capitalized with star sprinter Favour Ofili leading the way in earning national semifinal spots in the 100 and 200 meters. Also, Morgan Smalls made it in the high jump after punching her ticket to Eugene in the long jump Thursday.
LSU also safely got through in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays Saturday. The latter gave the women a total of 13 qualifiers for the national semis after the men’s team racked up 12 during its competition on Wednesday and Friday.
Ofili came up big in the sprints, recording the fastest time of the 12 semifinalists when she won the first heat in 11.02 seconds. Kentucky’s Abby Steiner had the next-fastest time at 11.04 seconds.
Steiner came back to post the fastest time in the 200, winning her heat in 22.01 seconds with a 2.1 meters per second tailwind. Ofili was best in her heat, running a 22.09 into a slight headwind for the second-fastest time of the day.
Two of Ofili’s teammates, Tionna Beard-Brown and Symone Mason, will join her in the 100 meters after Beard-Brown took the 11th spot in 11.33 seconds and Mason claimed the 12th and final spot at 11.34.
Ofili also ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay that won its heat in 42.98 seconds, which was the third-fastest of the day, and ran the lead leg on the 4x400 relay that was third in its heat with a time of 3 minutes, 30.51 seconds. That was the seventh-fastest time of the day.
Ofili was joined on the 4x400 relay by Hannah Douglas, Michael Rose and Garriel White.
Also on the sprint relay were Alia Armstrong, Mason, Beard-Brown and Thelma Davies.
Later, Armstrong clocked a time of 12.82 seconds to win her heat in the 100-meter hurdles. That was the second-fastest time of the 12 athletes who earned spots in the semifinals.
Katy-Ann McDonald won her heat of the 800 meters in 2:03.42, which was the fifth-fastest time, and White recorded the sixth-fastest time in the 400 hurdles with a personal-record time of 56.73.
LSU also got two athletes in the high jump as Nyagoa Bayak and Smalls were among 11 athletes who cleared 6 feet, 0½ inch and advanced to the nationals.
Two state athletes advance
Southeastern’s Kristian Jackson and McNeese State’s Sakari Famous also earned spots in the nationals.
Jackson was seventh in the discus with a PR of 176-8 and Famous also cleared 6-0½ to secure her spot in Eugene.