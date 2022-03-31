The LSU gymnastics team's bus ride back from the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina, was dead silent, save for a few sobs.
The gymnasts' eyes first welled up after the Tigers concluded their balance beam rotation, their last of the day. Their tears started to flow in earnest when they realized the event also would be the last of their season, which ended Thursday afternoon in the regional round of the NCAA tournament.
After two rotations, the Tigers earned a sizable lead and looked as though they’d advance to the next round with ease. But they gave it all away with three falls on the final two events — by Haleigh Bryant, Christina Desiderio and Aleah Finnegan.
The Tigers ended the day with a season-low 196.575 score, finishing third behind Missouri’s 197.150 and Iowa’s 196.900. The meet was a fitting end to LSU's roller-coaster 2022 season: The Tigers showed a fleeting glimpse of their potential, followed by a quick series of puzzling errors.
LSU’s season had too many twists and turns to count. It ended in Raleigh, North Carolina, far earlier than most expected.
“We’re all hurt, devastated and disappointed,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “I just hurt for the kids. It’s painful for all of us. To have it end this way is as disappointing a moment in my 32-year career as I can remember.”
LSU opened the meet with a strong 49.500 on floor and a comfortable lead over second-place Missouri. KJ Johnson, Finnegan and Olivia Dunne scored three consecutive 9.9s, and Kiya Johnson punctuated the event with a 9.95. The Tigers dropped Alyona Shchennikova’s 9.8, her second-lowest floor score of the season.
Shchennikova rebounded in the second rotation with a season-high 9.9 on vault. Kiya Johnson and Bryant capped the event by turning in a pair of 9.95s, and LSU’s 49.475 score widened their lead over Iowa, which found itself battling with Missouri for second place.
That’s when things fell apart for LSU.
On the uneven bars, Elena Arenas notched a 9.7 score. Judges then penalized Bryant with a 9.05 after the star sophomore whiffed on a grab of the high bar and face-planted on the mat. Sami Durante anchored the lineup, and after her toe scraped the floor during her routine, she scored a 9.65, forcing LSU to count both her and Arenas’ scores.
Clark then stepped in front of a camera for an interview with the meet’s broadcast crew. He put on a headset, flashed a nervous smile and looked at the ground. LSU, Missouri and Iowa were tightly packed with one rotation left, and his team’s lead over third place had shrunk to just three tenths of a point. Clark seemed calm.
But the pressure was too great for his team.
“They’re mental mistakes,” Clark said. “They’re not physical mistakes, trying to get the right mentality.”
Desiderio wobbled and fell off the balance beam in the leadoff spot. Kai Rivers, Bridget Dean and Shchennikova followed with solid scores, a 9.8 and a pair of 9.875s. But Finnegan then landed off balance on the second of her two back aerials, flailed her arms and dropped off the beam. Judges slapped her with a 9.1, forcing LSU to count Desiderio’s 9.3 and knocking the Tigers out of contention.
“The mistakes that we saw today, just like in SECs, are not things that we see in the gym,” Clark said. “I told them in the end, ‘I feel like I failed you.' ”
The meet was the third consecutive postseason meet in which LSU put up a disappointing performance, dating back to last season’s premature departure. Missouri, who had a significantly lower season NQS score than LSU, defeated the Tigers of Baton Rouge three times this season, once in the regular season, once in the SEC meet and once in the NCAA meet.
Bryant was limited to two events Thursday because she was battling a rough case of the norovirus, a stomach bug. Clark said she was “weak and disoriented” in warmups after vomiting throughout the week. Others had cases too, but not to the extent of Bryant’s.
But Clark was quick to take the blame without making excuses.
“Look, there’s not a bad thing I’ll say about any of these kids, and I’ve got to be able to prepare them, and when they feel weak, I’ve got to help them feel strong," he said. "It’s on me.
“We will figure it out. We will be back, and we’re not going anywhere.”