The night of Sept. 26, 2016, LSU’s football players walked into a team room for their final meeting with coach Les Miles.
They listened as Miles, the man who recruited them to LSU, said his goodbyes in the middle of his 12th season. Miles left, and about two minutes later, athletic director Joe Alleva introduced their interim head coach, Ed Orgeron.
Typical of Orgeron, he walked into the room screaming as he tried to energize a team that had started the season ranked No. 5 in the country and lost two of its first four games. These players had just seen their coach fired. Orgeron sensed division. He wanted to create unity.
Orgeron had a long, heavy rope brought into the room. LSU officials had arranged it through the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters delivered it to the football operations building earlier that day.
The team meeting room resembled a movie theater, with ascending rows of chairs and a small area in the front for speakers. Orgeron called different offensive and defensive position groups onto the floor. He told them to stand on either side of the rope and pull. The rope didn’t budge.
Coaches, administrators and staff members joined the game. After a while, Orgeron asked everyone to stand on one side of the rope. They yanked it across the floor, demonstrating what they could accomplish if they worked together.
“That energy brought us together as a team,” said KJ Malone, the starting left tackle on that 2016 team. “We wanted to win for this guy.”
Orgeron began his tenure with that game of tug of war as LSU prepared to face Missouri. Now four years later, No. 17 LSU plays Missouri at 11 a.m. Saturday for the first time since Orgeron’s first game as interim head coach.
In that time, Orgeron has guided LSU to the top of college football, winning the 2019 national championship to cap an undefeated season. Orgeron installed the pillars of LSU’s program in his first week as interim coach.
“Excitement,” Orgeron said, laughing, as he remembered that first week. “There was excitement in the building. There was a change.”
After the tug of war exercise, Orgeron organized a light week of practice, installing NFL-style sessions that emphasized energy while decreasing overall reps. The Tigers had practiced for up to three hours at a time under Miles. Orgeron let them off the field after about 30 minutes that Monday.
Inside the building, Orgeron installed his “One Team, One Heartbeat” mantra inside the team meeting room. He placed an interlocking LSU logo used by the baseball team inside the room to emphasize unity.
Orgeron began to change LSU’s offensive philosophy that week, promoting tight ends coach Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator. (Orgeron hired Matt Canada for the 2017 season before returning to Ensminger as offensive coordinator.)
The Tigers simplified the offense, at least for that first week. They gave quarterback Denny Etling easy reads and used plays everyone understood. Orgeron wanted the team to play fast.
The morning of the Missouri game, Orgeron walked into a special teams meeting around 10 a.m. and told the players to set their jaw. They didn’t understand what he meant. Orgeron punched himself in the chin.
“Set your jaw,” Orgeron said. “Let's go.”
Orgeron has become known for that stunt over the years, fired up the players. They sensed how much Orgeron loved Louisiana and LSU. He had wanted to coach at LSU since his childhood, and now he had a chance to lead the team onto the field. He cherished the moment, pumping his fists down Victory Hill, but he also aimed to become the long-term coach.
LSU beat Missouri that night 42-7 while setting a then-school record with 634 yards of offense. Missouri didn’t score until the fourth quarter. As Orgeron walked off the sideline at the end of the fourth quarter, two players dumped ice water over his back, dousing him in a celebratory bath after his first win.
“Just a wonderful night,” Orgeron said.
LSU finished the regular season 8-4 (6-2 under Orgeron), but the players had fun. Orgeron started the annual Tiger Bowl during the open week, which let starters coach backups in a scrimmage and rewarded the winners with steaks, and renewed the energy within the program.
The Tigers won their fourth national championship a few years later, and though LSU lost its first game this season, Orgeron has crafted a program that seems built to last. Looking back on the last four years, he said he thinks there’s more to come.
“It passed very fast,” Orgeron said. “I love working at LSU. I come to work every day with a smile on my face representing the state of Louisiana and LSU. It's been phenomenal, the things that we've done, and we've still got aways to go. I think we're just getting started.”