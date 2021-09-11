Score by quarters
McNeese State 0 0 0 7 — 7
LSU 7 10 7 10 — 34
First quarter
LSU: Trey Palmer 19 pass from Max Johnson at 8:18 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 62 yards, 5:33. KEY PLAYS: On the first career of his college career, Armoni Goodwin goes off left tackle for a 21-yard run to rhe McNeese 39. Johnson 7-yard pass to Kole Taylor on fourth-and-5 keeps the drive going at the MSU 27. Four plays later, the Tigers go for it on 4th-and-2 and Johnson hits Palmer for the score. TIGERS 7, COWBOYS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 3 pass from Johnson at 6:58 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-28-0:44. KEY PLAYS: LSU's Jaquelin Roy forces a fumble on a running play by McNeese's Stephon Huderson and recovers to set up the Tigers' offense at the 28. On the first play, Tyrion Davis-Price 21 run to set up a first-and-goal at the MSU 7. TIGERS 14, COWBOYS 0.
LSU: York 55 field goal at 1:41. DRIVE: 9-19-3:54. KEY PLAYS: The drive started at the LSU 44 after a short 29-yard punt by McNeese State. Johnson 4 pass to Deion Smith on third-and-2 keeps the drive going at the MSU 33. TIGERS 17, COWBOYS 0.
Third quarter
LSU: Boutte 6 pass from Johnson at 2:47 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-49-1:51. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive at the McNeese 49 after another 29-yard punt. Johnson 14 pass to Jack Bech to the MSU 35. Johnson 10 run to the 10. TIGERS 24, COWBOYS 0.
Fourth quarter
LSU: York 56 field goal at 14:55. DRIVE: 7-12-0:57. KEY PLAYS: A 34-yard punt sets LSU up with a short field again at midfield. Josh Williams 3 run to the McNeese 38 on third-and-1 keeps the drive alive. TIGERS 27, COWBOYS 0.
LSU: Corey Kiner 23 run at 7:7 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-50-1:05. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive at midfield after a 30-yard punt. Pass interference penalty moves the ball to the McNeese 35. Kiner 12 run to the 23 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 34, COWBOYS 0.
McNEESE STATE: Carlo Williams 44 pass from Cody Orgeron at 4:30 (Jacob Abel kick). DRIVE: 5-79-3:02. KEY PLAY: Deonta McMahon 32 run to the LSU 43. TIGERS 34, COWBOYS 7.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 34, McNeese State 7
RECORDS: LSU 1-1, McNeese State 0-2
ATTENDANCE: 94,220 (paid)
NEXT GAME: vs. Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
Sheldon Mickles