We know LSU baseball will host a NCAA baseball tournament regional at Alex Box Stadium. Now it's time to find out whom they'll play.
The rest of LSU's regional field will be revealed, as well as the full field of 64 for the NCAA tournament, Monday at 11 a.m. during the NCAA baseball tournament selection show.
The selection show will air on ESPNU and online at WatchESPN.
You can follow live updates from the selection show below.
