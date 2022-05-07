LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.520), with Tennessee leading the pack (.607).
LSU’s hot bats are fortified by the fact the Tigers lead the SEC in hit batters (88), but LSU is in the middle of the pack when it comes to walks. As a team, the Tigers are No. 7 with 218.
Both Dylan Crews and Jordan Thompson have drawn 26 walks so far this season, with Cade Doughty and Brayden Jobert following with 25 each, and Jacob Berry at 21. The SEC leader in walks, Auburn's Sonny DiChiara, has 52 so far this season. He's also the conference's leader in on-base percentage (.592), slugging percentage (.824) and batting average (.426).
Of the top five LSU hitters, Tre’ Morgan has walked the least at 17 this season. He’s also drawn the fewest walks in conference play with four.
Morgan started the season in the leadoff spot, but has since moved down in the order to fourth or fifth as freshman Josh Pearson has assumed the leadoff role. In SEC games, Pearson is batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .375.
Jobert has the lowest batting average in SEC play among LSU regulars, hitting .194, but he has the second most SEC home runs (6) to Crews (8). Berry, who leads the team in homers, is tied with McManus for third on the team in home runs in conference play (5).