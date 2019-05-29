LSU softball fell short of a trip to the Women’s College World Series, but a pair of Tigers won accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez and sophomore pitcher/ hitter Shelbi Sunseri were named second-team All-America by the NFCA after leading the Tigers to the super regionals.
Sanchez, a transfer from Missouri, batted better than .500 for much of the season before finishing at .354 with a team-leading 16 doubles, nine home runs and 54 runs batted in. She had a .627 slugging percentage and a .529 on-base percentage.
Sanchez went seven for 10 against South Carolina with three homers and eight RBIs to win SEC Player of the Week honors. She hit a walk-off double to beat Florida and hand LSU its first series win at home over the Gators since 2007.
“Out of our lineup, she’s the one that’s picked on, the one teams prepare for, the one they’re ready for,” Torina said. “She has the toughest job in our lineup and she’s done a great job in that spot.”
Sunseri was named to the second team as a pitcher/utility player. She tied for the team lead in home runs with 17, including a dramatic three-run blast to beat Texas Tech in the Baton Rouge regional championship game. She knocked in a team-best 60 runs and had a .748 slugging percentage.
Sunseri emerged as the team’s most reliable pitcher with a 13-10 record and a 2.34 earned run average. She led the team with 86 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings and opponents batted .218 against her.
The brightest moment for Sunseri came in a 13-inning LSU victory over Texas Tech in the Baton Rouge regional. Sunseri allowed four runs in the first inning and then threw 12 straight scoreless frames as LSU beat the Red Raiderrs. Sunseri threw 179 pitches and retired 24 of 26 batters at one point.
“Shelbi Sunseri has been an absolute animal,” LSU coach Beth Torina said after that game. “She’s one of the best players in college softball. I didn’t once consider taking her out of the game.”