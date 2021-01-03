The LSU women's basketball team, after a disappointing nonconference performance, turned over a new leaf a few hours before 2021 started Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, beating Auburn 56-43 in their Southeastern Conference opener.
Now the Lady Tigers (3-4, 1-0 SEC) begin a two-game Southeastern Conference road swing Monday afternoon when they visit Ole Miss.
The game tips off at 3 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi, and will be streamed online via ESPN+. After Monday's game, LSU will stay on the road for Thursday's scheduled 6 p.m. game at Alabama.
LSU lost nonconference games to BYU, West Virginia, Central Florida and Pacific and had close wins over UL and Loyola Marymount, used two big second-half runs to subdue Auburn. Khayla Pointer scored 14 points, Faustine Aifuwa collected 10 rebounds and LSU forced 24 Auburn turnovers.
Now the Lady Tigers will try to keep it rolling against surprising Ole Miss, which was picked 11th in the preseason SEC poll but is 6-0, including a win against Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Rebels, however, haven't played since Dec. 19 because of positive COVID-19 tests within their program. A Dec. 21 game against Jacksonville State was canceled, and Ole Miss' scheduled SEC opener against South Carolina was postponed.
Monday's game originally was scheduled for Sunday but was pushed back a day so Ole Miss could finish clearing all COVID protocols.
Shakira Austin, a 6-foot-5 forward, leads Ole Miss at 17.8 points per game and also averages 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Donnetta Johnson (12.7 ppg) is next in scoring, and Madison Scott averages 12.2 points while leading the team at 7.8 rebounds per game. Mimi Reid averages 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals.
Pointer is LSU's only player averaging double-figure scoring at 12.3. Aifuwa averages 9.9.