LSU basketball coach Will Wade is in hot water after Yahoo Sports on Thursday released troubling quotes from an alleged 2017 FBI wiretap conversation between Wade and recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins.

Wade is quoted by Yahoo as referencing a "strong-ass offer" and "this Smart thing,” which Yahoo highlights could be in reference LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart.

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Yahoo quotes Wade as saying, though there is no elaboration what the Smart thing is. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”

In another phone call detailed by ESPN, Wade joked with Dawkins that the player would be compensated more than the "rookie minimum," and that he made deals for "as good of players as him" that were "a lot simpler than this."

College basketball analysts across the country have posted varied responses to the alleged conversations.

Here are a few.

Dan Wolken, USA Today

Wolken wrote in USA Today that Wade should be fired and LSU should sit out from the NCAA tournament, which starts in two weeks.

"It’s an embarrassment for the school, for the Southeastern Conference and for an NCAA justice system that is relying on the FBI to do its dirty work and still can’t take meaningful action in time to save the tournament from such obvious taint," Wolken wrote.

Dick Vitale, ESPN

Vitale went on a Twitter rampage Thursday night and Friday morning, blasting Wade and the LSU program.

"The simple fact of representing LSU with comments on the FBI tape r grounds to fire Will Wade / an embarrassment to LSU / even if he & claims come out that no cash was actually laid out ! Morally he has violated the code of a contract btw school / coach," he said in one Tweet.

Embedded below is another critical Tweet from Vitale.

What a disgrace the LSU situation is : instead of talking of what is happening in teams chasing a chance in @marchmadness / all they want to talk about the FBI wiretap comments of LSU coach Will Wade ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2019

Gregg Doyel, Indy Star

The Indy Star sports columnist also jumped in to add his opinion, saying no action now by the school would mean to condone Wade's alleged actions.

"If Will Wade isn’t fired or at least given a leave of absence by now o’clock - yes, right now - LSU leaders are saying it’s ok. And it’s not ok. And don’t give me due process. Tape don’t lie," he Tweeted.

Dana O'Neil, The Athletic

O'Neil took a similar approach to Doyel, saying the ball is metaphorically in LSU's court.

From earlier: suspend your coach or ask us to continue to suspend our belief. The choice is yours, LSU. https://t.co/hr0BmDjZ0S — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 8, 2019

Matt Moscona, ESPN Baton Rouge

Taking a different approach to the situation was the local ESPN radio host, who said it makes more sense to pump the breaks and let the situation play out.

You can see a segment from Moscona's show below.

Some people have suggested in light of the Yahoo report that LSU should pull Will Wade off the floor and self-impose a postseason ban.



Those people are not smart.



📺 https://t.co/NYvEFXsTfo pic.twitter.com/Ueai1VTVm5 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) March 8, 2019

More on the Wade situation below:

