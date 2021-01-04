OXFORD, Miss. — The LSU women’s basketball team staged a big rally and made it back-to-back victories to start Southeastern Conference play Monday with a 77-69 overtime victory at Ole Miss.
The Rebels (6-1, 0-1 SEC) led 30-27 at halftime and extended their lead as high as 47-34 with an 11-1 run late in the third quarter.
LSU (4-4, 2-0), which also rallied past Auburn in its SEC opener Thursday, closed the gap to 56-54 with 5:21 to play, but Ole Miss scored the next six points and 62-54 with three minutes left.
That's when the Lady Tigers started a huge run.
Senior guard Khayla Pointer made a layup and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but Awa Trasi grabbed an offensive rebound, and the extra possession led to another foul. This time, Pointer made both free throws to make it 62-58.
A minute later, Pointer tied the game with a layup, and Faustine Aifuwa gave LSU a 64-62 lead on the next possession.
Ole Miss sent the game to overtime with Shakira Austin's made jump shot, but LSU scored eight of the first 10 points in the extra session and coasted from there.
Pointer posted her fourth career double-double with 18 points, a season-high, and 12 assists, matching her career best. Pointer has 377 career assists and passed former Tigers Brenda McGuffee (1976-78) and Jeanne Kenney (2010-14) on the school's all-time list and now ranks No. 11.
Aifuwa matched her career-best and led LSU with 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Karli Seay also had a career high in scoring with 13 points, and Tiara Young contributed a season-high 16 points off the bench. Young added a career-high eight rebounds and tied a career-high with four assists.
Austin led Ole Miss with 20 points.
This matchup was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed a day to allow Ole Miss to fully emerge from COVID-19 quarantines. The Rebels, who hadn't played since Dec. 19, dressed out eight out of their 12 players, and two fouled out.
LSU is scheduled to play at Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday.