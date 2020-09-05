BR.lsualabamamain.111019 HS 3474.JPG
Buy Now

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) on the field in the second half of LSU's 46-41 win over Alabama, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Only one defensive player has ever won college football's most prestigious individual award, but ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks it might happen again this season.

Herbstrit, an analyst on the popular show College GameDay, on Saturday picked LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as his preseason pick.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was last season's winner en route to leading the Tigers to a national championship.

LSU has never had back-to-back Heisman winners.

Stingley was a consensus all-American as a true freshman last year.

He finished the season with six interceptions and 38 tackles.

Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won consecutive Heismans in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Before that, USC's Carson Palmer and Reggie Bush (vacated) in 2004 and 2005 respectively was the last time a school had consecutive winners.

View comments