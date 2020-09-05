Only one defensive player has ever won college football's most prestigious individual award, but ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks it might happen again this season.
Herbstrit, an analyst on the popular show College GameDay, on Saturday picked LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as his preseason pick.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was last season's winner en route to leading the Tigers to a national championship.
LSU has never had back-to-back Heisman winners.
Heisman Picks— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 5, 2020
Desmond Howard - WR Jaylen Waddle
David Pollack - QB Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Herbstreit - CB Derek Stingley Jr
Lee Corso - QB Ian Book
Rece Davis - QB Trevor Lawrence
NCAAFNation247 - RB Chuba Hubbard
Stingley was a consensus all-American as a true freshman last year.
He finished the season with six interceptions and 38 tackles.
Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won consecutive Heismans in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Before that, USC's Carson Palmer and Reggie Bush (vacated) in 2004 and 2005 respectively was the last time a school had consecutive winners.