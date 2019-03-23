ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 8-ranked LSU softball team defeated No. 12 Georgia 6-4 Saturday to clinch a road Southeastern Conference series.
Once again, the Tigers (27-6, 6-2 SEC) had to come from behind.
Georgia (25-8, 1-4) got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning with three runs, and held off the LSU bats through the second.
LSU got back into it with the long ball.
The Tigers’ bats came to life in the top of the third with a single to third base from Aliyah Andrews and a single to right field from Amanda Sanchez. Shelbi Sunseri stepped up to the plate and hit her 13th home run of the year to tie the game 3-3. Shemiah Sanchez then walked, followed by a two-run home run to right center field from Elyse Thornhill, her fifth on the year. The Tigers led 5-3 going into the fourth inning.
LSU grabbed some insurance in the top of the seventh inning. Sunseri singled up the middle and Shemiah Sanchez reached on a fielder’s choice at second. Thornhill singled through the right side, allowing Sanchez to advance to third. Amber Serrett then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to send Sanchez in to score, upping the LSU lead to 6-3. The Bulldogs put one more run on the board in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to score again.
Sunseri (7-4) was the winning pitcher, finishing with two strikeouts in five innings. Maribeth Gorsuch got her first career save with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed in two innings.
The Tigers have 13 multi-home run games and have already surpassed their home run total from last year.
LSU has won its past four series against the Bulldogs and goes for the sweep at 11 a.m. Sunday in Athens. The game will be televised live on ESPN.