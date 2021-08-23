The LSU-UCLA football game will be one of the biggest college football games on Sept. 4, but that doesn’t mean there will be a packed crowd on hand to watch.
California officials will allow the Rose Bowl to be at full capacity for the Sept. 4 season opener between UCLA and LSU, and UCLA officials are taking some strange steps to put a respectable crowd in the stadium.
UCLA announced Monday that high school students in Southern California will be allowed to attend the SEC/Pac-12 battle at no cost. They’ll also be allowed to bring along guests at $30 a ticket.
Students have to fill out a form on UCLA’s website to apply for the tickets, which aren’t guaranteed and will be distributed based on availability. UCLA students have long been allowed to attend games for free.
It's finally GAME WEEK!! @UCLAFootball hosts Hawai'i Saturday, Aug. 28 at 12:30pm @RoseBowlStadium. 🐻🏈🙌🎟️: Starting at Only $25! https://t.co/XArjJQ3Wek🅿️: Advanced Parking Just $25! https://t.co/Q48uXXphFj ℹ️: Know Before You Go https://t.co/BEoViWmCLz#GoBruins | #4sUp pic.twitter.com/9uP8VINonn— UCLA Gameday (@UCLAGameday) August 23, 2021
UCLA was battling lagging attendance before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020. In 2019, the Bruins averaged 43,848 fans. That’s the lowest average for UCLA since the football team first started playing games in the Rose Bowl in 1982.
The Rose Bowl is a 92,542-seat stadium located in Pasadena, California.
All fans who attend the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on FOX, will be required to wear masks.