LSU women’s basketball bounced back from a tough road loss to Rutgers to dominate Nicholls State 76-44, behind 19 points from guard Khayla Pointer and a career-high 16 points from guard Shanice Norton on Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“I thought Khayla Pointer and Shanice Norton did a nice job of just setting the tone of being the players that can make baskets for us,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Not only their two-ball, but also from the 3-point line.”
Cassidy Barrios scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds for the Colonels (5-6).
LSU (6-3) came out hot, breaking out to a 10-3 lead in the first three minutes. The Lady Tigers shot 11-of-17 from the field in the first quarter in building a 26-14 lead.
“Good ball movement and playing as a team (was working tonight),” Norton said. “We were just finding each other when we were open and having that confidence to take the shot.”
With Nicholls double-teaming LSU’s leading scorer forward Ayana Mitchell, multiple Lady Tigers were able to step up and provide held on the outside.
Pointer was 6-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 from 3-point territory and 15 points in the first quarter alone. Norton added seven points in the period.
The Lady Tigers moved the ball well against Nicholls, giving themselves more space to shoot against Nicholls’ zone defense as it collapsed on center Faustine Aifuwa and Mitchell.
“We played a team that plays a matchup kind of zone and they were going to make us have to score from the perimeter,” Fargas said. “We ran some play action to move our bigs, which allowed our guards to have some freedom.”
LSU led 39-20 at halftime.
After putting up only two points in the first half, Mitchell came out more aggressive after halftime. She finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
LSU’s was also able to limit its turnover’s against Nicholls, keeping them to a season low at 11 while outrebounding the Colonels 40-25.
“We had a lot of turnovers against Rutgers, so that was our main focus in practice — to limit turnovers,” Norton said. “We have a target that we’re not supposed to go over and when we’re under that, we usually win games. So a lot of it was keeping it under that and taking good shots.”
With the Lady Tigers up late in the fourth quarter, multiple players were able to minutes and added experience, including guards Rakell Spencer and Latoya Ashamn. Spencer totaled four points and two rebounds, while Ashman put up five points and two rebounds.
Forward Raven Farely also got playing time for the first time in week, after missing time with a leg injury as Fargas tried to get her back up to speed.
LSU’s bench players were able to close the game scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter and limited Nicholls to just 10.
“I really wanted to point out that I challenged out bench to be better,” Fargas said. “We needed them to give us more. I expressed to them that I would like to play them more. They’re important. It’s not an easy role to play coming off the bench, but it’s an important role and if they can embrace it, then our team can be better. They embraced it tonight.”