Season turning points usually don’t show themselves until seen in hindsight, but the No. 21 LSU softball team looks like it may have hit one last weekend.
Coming off being swept at home by Kentucky, the Tigers won twice at Texas A&M and narrowly missed a sweep to bring its best charge of momentum since SEC play started. The Tigers take on last place South Carolina in a three-game series beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The teams play Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.
“There were some positives,” coach Beth Torina said about the A&M series. “It’s nice to see them battle back in some situations, nice to see them finish a game where they had a good lead and battling down to the last pitch of the last game. We were one anything away from taking the entire series.
“We played errorless defense, our defense stayed consistent and continued to produce off of all the different pitchers we saw. We got a lot of solid pitching performances, especially Friday night and a lot of Shelby Wickersham all weekend.”
LSU (24-16, 5-7) is tied for ninth in the SEC with Ole Miss.
Torina said the improved defense is a product of hard work, reps and challenging her players in practice. Young players like third baseman sophomore Danieca Coffey and freshman Sydney Peterson have solidified the lineup with improved play.
“We’re continuing to see growth every time we take the field. Danieca made a play last weekend she didn’t make two weeks ago. Syd Peterson got the same ball she got to end the game and missed it a few weeks ago. You have to give enough reps to build confidence, but make sure we’re challenging them enough to be in some pressure situations.”
Coffey and Ciara Briggs continue to swing the bat well, leading the team with batting averages of .398 and .380. Coffey is third in the SEC with 51 hits. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants has raised her average to .325 while Georgia Clark has 45 RBIs, second by one in the league. She and Shelbi Sunseri are tied for the team lead in homers.
Torina said perhaps the hottest hitter is Ali Newland, who has 10 hits in her last eight games, which includes a five-game hitting streak.
“I keep finding myself wanting her to come up to bat, hoping she’s on deck in big situations,” Torina said. “Athletes get paralyzed sometimes, they have a lot of information. A player like Ali who is so intelligent, she’s going to be better and better for more information you give her.”
The Gamecocks (23-18, 2-10) are in last place in the standings and among the bottom three in team categories: 12th in batting average (.290), 13th in fielding percentage (.954) and last in earned run average (3.73).
Third baseman Riley Blampied is the Gamecocks' leading hitter at .341 while catcher Jordan Fabian is batting .311 with nine homers and 33 RBI. Outfielder Katie Prebble has team bests of 12 homers and 37 RBI.
“They bring a lot of different looks, a lot of different arms, and they use them all at different times,” Torina said. They have an offense that is not going to get cheated. They swing and swing big. We have our work cut out for us to defend that.”