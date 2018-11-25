LSU lost to Texas A&M on Saturday, but it was no normal loss.

The Tigers and Aggies played seven overtimes, helped along by some crazy moments and big calls.

In the end, Texas A&M converted a mandatory two-point conversion to win 74-72 in the highest scoring college football game ever.

Watch below to see what LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the game, in which he was prematurely doused by Gatorade when the Tigers thought they had sealed a victory with an interception in regulation.

Can't see video below? Click here.

