LSU arrives to the stadium before kickoff against Kentucky, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LSU had to bring a smaller roster to its game Saturday night against Kentucky because Southeastern Conference rules only allow visiting teams to bring 70 players.

The Tigers were already without multiple starters because of injuries: cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Major Burns, defensive tackle Joseph Evans and defensive end Andre Anthony.

Defensive tackle Glen Logan dressed out for the first time this season. Logan, a senior, broke his right foot during preseason practice.

Most of the players who didn't travel were walk-ons or freshmen.

Players who didn't travel:

RB John Emery, Jr.

CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

LB Josh White, So.

QB Tavion Faulk, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

DE Zavier Carter, Fr.

WR Chris Hilton, Fr.

RB Corren Norman, So.

WR Carter Arceneaux, Fr.

RB Tre Bradford, So.

DB Major Burns, So.

WR Ethan Laing, R-Fr.

PK Damion Ramos, Fr.

LB Antoine Sampah, So.

RB Nick Demas, Fr.

LB Hunter Faust, Jr.

DB Pig Cage, Fr.

PK Ezekeal Mata, Fr.

LB Phillip Webb, R-Fr.

LB Lane Blue, Fr.

TE Aaron Moffitt, Grad

LS Luke Laforge, Fr.

TE Stephen King, Jr.

TE Charlie Drost, Fr.

LB Blake McLaughlin, Fr.

LB Sloan Wright, Fr.

LS Jonathan Ferguson, Fr.

LB Nate Harris, Fr.

LB Aaron Benfield, So.

OL Kimo Makane’ole

OL Kardell Thomas, So.

DE Desmond Little, So.

OL Josh Billedeaux, Fr.

OL Lanson Smith, Fr.

OL Xavier Hill, Fr.

OL Thomas Perry, So.

DL Bryce Langston, Fr.

TE Gabe Leonards, Fr.

WR LJ Gilyot, So.

WR Jack Rilling, Fr.

DT Joseph Evans, So.

