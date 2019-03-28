The year 1979 was a better one for LSU and Michigan State basketball than it was for most of the rest of the country.
Militants were holding U.S. embassy workers hostage in Iran, a severe blow to American prestige. Double-digit inflation was running rampant. John Wayne died, and the latest wave of gasoline shortages made Americans reluctant to travel for their summer vacations.
It was against this tumultuous backdrop that the Tigers and Spartans met in that year’s NCAA tournament for the first and only time until they square off Friday night in Washington in the NCAA East regional semifinals (6:09 p.m. CDT, CBS).
Their meeting that year was in the Mideast regional semifinals inside long since demolished Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. Michigan State beat LSU 87-71, marking the end of an historic year for the Tigers and a milepost on the way to even bigger things for the Spartans, who went on to capture their first national championship led by their greatest player ever, Magic Johnson.
For LSU, it was the first NCAA tournament appearance since 1954, coming on the heels of the program’s first Southeastern Conference championship in 25 years as well. The buzz for Tigers basketball was nothing like anyone had seen since the Pete Maravich teams from 1967-70.
“It was a terrific season,” said Jordy Hultberg, then a junior guard on the team and now a veteran Louisiana sportscaster. “We all grew up together and the fan base grew with us. We started winning and that begot winning. It was a perfect storm because football was in decline at the time. Coach (Dale) Brown seized on the opportunity to grow the program. It was a wonderful experience.”
LSU went 23-6 in 1978-79, then the record for the most wins in a season in program history. More than that, it was the start of the most successful three-year stretch ever for LSU basketball.
The Tigers would go 26-6 the following season, win their only SEC tournament title and reach the Elite Eight. In 1980-81, LSU won the SEC, went a school record 31-5 and returned to the Final Four for the first time since 1953.
“We got a step closer each year,” Hultberg said. “We knocked on the door, but we just couldn’t knock it down.”
All three years LSU was eliminated by the eventual national champion led by a future College Basketball Hall of Famer: Michigan State and Magic in ’79, Louisville and Darrell Griffith in 1980 and Indiana and Isiah Thomas in 1981.
“It lessens the pain a bit,” Hultberg said. “But you wonder a little.”
Hultberg wonders had the Tigers been at full strength when they played Michigan State might they not have gone on to be the champs. Though the 1980-81 team remains LSU’s most lauded ever, Hultberg insists the 1978-79 Tigers were better.
“That was the best team Dale ever had,” said Hultberg, who went on to serve as an assistant coach under Brown. “It was more talented and had more depth. That (1981) Final Four team had six or seven players. This one had 10 easily.”
LSU played most of that season without star forward Rudy Macklin, who played only two games before redshirting a broken foot. But just before the NCAA tournament began, Brown suspended forward DeWayne “Astronaut” Scales out of fear that he had jeopardized his eligibility by having a relationship with an agent.
“I was sick,” Scales said Wednesday on Hultberg’s sports talk show on 103.7 FM in Lafayette. “I was just sick. They said I was trying to impress an agent. I talked to him, I suppose, and Coach Brown suspended me.
“It hurt. I had to sit in my dorm room and watch the (NCAA tournament) games on TV. I felt I let a lot of people down.”
Hultberg said Scales was the best player he played with at LSU, and that at 6-foot-9 he could have matched Johnson’s height and athleticism in the Michigan State game.
“He (Scales) could shoot from 30 (feet) and put his elbow over the rim,” Hultberg said.
The NCAA tournament only had a 40-team field then, so the Tigers needed only one win to reach the Sweet 16 after getting a first-round bye as the regional’s No. 3 seed. Even without Scales, they went to Indiana’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington and easily brushed aside Appalachian State (led by long-time Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins) 71-57.
The Spartans were another story. They had talented future NBA pros in Greg Kelser and Ron Charles, but the best player naturally was Johnson, who finished with 24 points.
“We tried everything on Magic,” Hultberg said. “Nothing worked. I never played against a player who controlled a game like he did.”
Hultberg actually outscored Johnson, notching a game-high 25 points. When Hultberg reached Johnson in the postgame handshake line, Magic grabbed his hand forcefully and would not let go.
“He said, ‘You’re the best shooting white boy I’ve ever seen,’ ” Hultberg recalled with a laugh.
Several years ago, when working as a sideline reporter on then New Orleans Hornets telecasts, Hultberg was in Los Angeles with the team for a game against the Lakers. Then Hornets coach Byron Scott, like Johnson a former Laker, threw a birthday party at a Marina Del Rey hotel for his wife to which Hultberg was invited.
When he arrived, Hultberg saw Johnson across the room. He introduced himself and told Johnson they had played against each other in college.
Johnson thought for a moment then remembered the game. “Jordy!” he said. “Left-handed shooter! You were the best white boy I ever played against … until the final.”
Johnson and the Spartans beat Larry Bird and Indiana State in an iconic NCAA championship game that introduced the two future legends to most of the sports world.
Not a bad guy to finish behind in Magic Johnson’s estimation, Hultberg admitted.
Not a bad team to lose to for the Tigers at the end of a breakthrough campaign that set the stage for the modern era of LSU basketball.