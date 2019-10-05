1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU’s 2019 offense apparently isn’t just about mashing the pedal to the floor. After four games of throttle wide open the Tigers were their own restrictor plate, working the clock and Utah State with a devastatingly methodical approach. LSU rushed a season-high 51 times compared to 39 passes and possessed the ball for 41:03, producing dividends for the offense and defense.
2. TRENDING NOW
Speaking of defense, the Tigers looked like their old selves again. Yes, Utah State is from the Mountain West and not the SEC West. But LSU held a team ranked in the top-10 in total yards and top-20 in scoring 374 yards and 32.5 points below its season averages. Perhaps just as important, LSU’s tackling was the best it’s been all season.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
The Tigers expanded their offensive repertoire with a sturdy if not explosive ground game, Joe Burrow still threw for five touchdowns, and the defense was as technically proficient as it has been in the first five games despite some key starters still being missing. Other than some turnover/fumble issues, the Tigers looked about as ready as can be for Florida.