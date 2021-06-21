Sylvia Fowles’ quest for a fourth Olympic gold medal is on.
The former LSU All-American was one of 12 women named Monday to the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team by USA basketball.
The U.S. team opens play in Tokyo on July 27 against Nigeria. Medal round games will be played Aug. 7-8.
A native of Miami, the 35-year old Fowles is the second-oldest player on this year’s U.S. Olympic team roster behind 39-year old Diana Taurasi. But Fowles combination of size (6-foot-6) and experience made her an easy choice to be included on veteran-laden American squad.
“These young women are elite athletes,” said Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of USA Basketball’s board of directors, in a news release. “Just as important, they are women of character who will represent our country on the world stage with honor, dignity, and respect on and off the court. They include women with many years of experience playing at the international level.
“Two of them, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, will compete to bring home their fifth consecutive gold medal, while Sylvia Fowles is attempting to claim a fourth-straight Olympic gold medal. We are fortunate indeed to have this group representing us.”
Fowles teamed with former LSU teammate and All-American Seimone Augustus to win gold medals in the 2008 Beijing Games, the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Augustus retired in May and is now an assistant coach with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
Fowles is in her 14th WNBA season, averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Minnesota Lynx through 12 games. To date, it’s Fowles’ best points per game average since 2018.
Fowles had a glittering career at LSU from 2004-08. She helped lead the Tigers to Women’s Final Four appearances all four seasons, earning All-American honors each season. Named SEC player of the year in 2008, she had her No. 34 jersey retired in 2017 by LSU.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will coach this year’s U.S. team, ranked No. 1 in the world and a big favorite to win gold again. The Americans are 66-3 all-time in Olympic basketball play, having won six straight gold medals during a 49-game unbeaten streak.