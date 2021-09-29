LSU running back John Emery Jr. remains academically ineligible after the NCAA denied the latest request to reconsider his status, a source confirmed Wednesday morning.

Emery's attorney, Don Jackson, said he plans to pursue other options to overturn the NCAA's decision to rule Emery academically ineligible for the entire season, but for now, Emery won't be able to play.

LSU's John Emery won't play against Mississippi State as academic ineligibility case continues LSU running back John Emery Jr. won’t play this weekend against Mississippi State as his academic ineligibility case remains ongoing after the…

The denial came after the requested clarification last Friday afternoon on a plan designed to keep Emery in good academic standing, Jackson said at the time.

Jackson intended to file the additional information Monday. He hoped Emery could play this weekend against No. 22 Auburn.

“Based on the fact they requested it,” Jackson said last Friday, “it’s our hope that will close all issues and he will then be back on the field.”

This story will be updated.