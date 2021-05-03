DEKALB, Ill. — Covington native Abbey Daniel advanced to the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open after winning her qualifier last week.
A sophomore on the Mississippi State golf team, Daniel shot rounds of 71-68—139 to finish at 7-under par Thursday at the par-73 Kishwaukee Country Club. She was one of two qualifiers there out of 50 competitors at that site along with Celine Herbin of Doral, Florida. Herbin finished at 3 under.
The U.S. Women’s Open is set for June 3-6 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
In 2015, Daniel became the first female from Louisiana to compete at Augusta National Golf Club when she took part in that year’s Drive, Chip and Putt competition. She and her Mississippi State team will be the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional, May 10-12 at the University Club. Host LSU is the top seed.