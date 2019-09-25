LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for a third time this season following his record-breaking performance in the Tigers' 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Burrow's six touchdown passes against the Commodores set a school record for most passing touchdowns in a game.
Still, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior said Wednesday that the game was the "worst game I've played so far."
Pretty self-critical for a quarterback who ranks second nationally with 1,520 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and a 225.63 passer rating.
Here's the full transcript of Burrow's interview Wednesday, which includes how he thinks he can improve in LSU's open week.
What kind of things are you guys working on during the bye week?
Fundamentals mainly. This is a real good time to get your body healthy, get your fundamentals back, because throughout the season, you just kind of lose that. A lot of individual drills. A lot of fundamental drills. So I think that's really good.
When you step back in the off week, what do you think of this offense so far?
I think we've done some really good things and some not so good things. Probably every team in the country feels that way. We're going to have to get better if we want to get to where we want to go get to, which I think everyone knows where that is.
But I think it's a great start, and I think we're the No. 1 or No. 2 scoring offense in the country. No. 1 in the SEC. So it's a great start, but we're going to have to keep it up through SEC play.
The transition to this offense has been so smooth, hasn't it?
Yeah, it's been great. I think that's a testament to Coach E (offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger) and and Coach Joe (passing game coordinator Joe Brady). We have a bunch of experience coming back from last year. A lot of experienced guys, mature guys. And then the mesh between Coach E and Coach Joe has just been flawless. Those guys have just worked their tails off to give us the best game plan each week.
How important is it to have two bye weeks this season?
I think it's worked out great for us. We have four games, four games and four games. It's basically like we're a third of the way through the year. Then we have another set of four and another set of four. That's all you can ask for. That's a perfect schedule for us. But you also have to be careful to not take a step back in these, because we have two of them. Usually you only have one. You just have to keep pushing every week.
You've mentioned that y'all found out that y'all are a tempo team. Is there a point, are y'all working on where you can run the ball, control the clock a little more?
Yeah, I mean you just have to pick your spots when you're going to go fast and when you're not. It's kind of just feel it out in the game. Like I said against Texas, we went in and we were going to slow down on third down, feel everything out. And then when we got into the game, it didn't work out that way. We got them on their heels going fast like we did in the second half. So you just kind of have to go out every week with an initial game plan and make adjustments in the game.
How has Ed Ingram looked since he's been back?
I mean, it's been one day. So I can't really... It's great to have him back. I hear he's a great player. I hear he's a great guy too, and that's the best thing. So I'm excited to see what he can do these next couple days and through next week.
I've been impressed that he basically knows the offense already. So I don't know what he was doing, but whatever he was doing was working. We can just throw him in there, and we can execute the way we need to.
How smooth has the transition been in moving Stephen Sullivan back to wide receiver from tight end in place of Terrace Marshall?
So the good news is he's super versatile. So, you can put him anywhere. He was out there and he didn't miss a beat today.
What does Racey McMath do well?
In contesting positions, he's going to make the play. Like, I have all the trust in the world in Racey just going up and making a play for me. So, I'll throw him up a 50-50 ball in practice, and he'll go make the play. That gives me a place to go with the ball when, you know, the protection might not be great and everybody's covered. I'll just throw it up to Racey and let him make the play.
If you think back on your six touchdown performance against Vanderbilt, what does that mean to you and how can you build off of that?
Yeah, I think that was probably the worst game I've played so far. I don't want to say 'bad game,' because I still played very well. But I played better in the first three. I have some things to correct, just like we do as an offense. I think through my first four games, I've played very well. I'm just going to try and get better every game.
What were the things that you feel like you need to correct in that game?
I made some decisions I don't normally make with the ball. Held the ball a little too long at times, which was unlike me in the first few games. Easy fixes.
When you're looking back on film, do you break down your incompletions and kind of check on that?
I look at all of them. Just watch every play. Break down every play. What I could have done better, even if it was a good play. What could I have done to make the play easier on myself, my team? So you're breaking down every play to see where you can get better.
Through four games in the headset, what's the give and take with Joe and Steve in the pressbox?
It's great. Coach Steve is getting ready for the next series, calling the next plays, and me and Coach Joe are talking about what I saw, what he saw. And then Coach E will chime in and say 'Here's what we're thinking on the next series.' So it's been great. I'm really happy with kind of the relationship that we've all built.
You guys get Friday through Sunday off. How are you spending it?
I'm gonna sit on my couch and watch football. That's all I'm doing.
Any games you've got your eyes on?
Nah, I haven't really looked to see what games are on this weekend. We've got any good ones?
Nebraska-Ohio State.
Oh yeah, I'll be watching that one. I'll watch that game.
Did you watch any games last Saturday when you got back?
Yeah, I watched Notre Dame and Georgia. Texas-Oklahoma State. Those were pretty good games I was fired up about.
Did you watch Utah State?
No, I didn't see any of them. Obviously, I've seen some of them on film this week. But they're a good team for sure.
Orgeron said they've got a real fast-paced offense. Have you seen that?
I don't watch the offensive film. Defensively, I feel like they're kind of a bend-but-don't-break defense. They have some really good players. Their nose guard is real twitchy. They have a linebacker, No. 9, seems to be always around the ball. Really good player. Hard worker. You can tell he's a tough guy. So we're going to have our work cut out for us for sure.
Does it affect you guys if the other offense plays fast versus holding onto the ball?
No. We're going to play our game. If they want to go fast, it's going to be a fast-paced game. Our defense might be a little bit tired. But I have faith in them getting off the field. We're going to play our game.
You broke Zach Mettenberger's record for most touchdowns in a game. He was there. What did y'all say after the game? I saw y'all ran into each other in the tunnel.
He said he was happy to see me do it. I told him he's a legend here and I'm just happy to just be in this spot.
Do you see any similarities in this offense and Mettenberger's? He had a bevy of good wide receivers and it seems like you have a trio of leading receivers to have.
I don't really know what they were running back then. I was up in Ohio, North Dakota, just watching Big Ten ball. But obviously he had Odell (Beckham) and Jarvis (Landry). Not a bad tandem. But I think we have some guys that can end up being there eventually with all our guys here. We have some really promising guys that can end up being there.