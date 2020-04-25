Derrick Dillon is headed to play on Sundays after all.

The LSU wide receiver didn't hear his name in the 2020 NFL draft, but he quickly reached an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants, a source confirmed to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

Dillon was lightly used in his final season at LSU, catching 15 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins a Giants team with a history of LSU receivers. New York drafted former Tigers receiver Reuben Randle in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, and selected Odell Beckham Jr. No. 12 overall in the 2014 draft.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Undrafted

: Undrafted UDFA SIGNING : New York Giants

: New York Giants LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

THE DERRICK DILLON FILE

HOMETOWN : Franklinton

: Franklinton HIGH SCHOOL : Pine High School

: Pine High School POSITION : TE

: TE CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON