BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 2498.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) runs on the field in the first half against Utah State, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Derrick Dillon is headed to play on Sundays after all.

The LSU wide receiver didn't hear his name in the 2020 NFL draft, but he quickly reached an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants, a source confirmed to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena

Dillon was lightly used in his final season at LSU, catching 15 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins a Giants team with a history of LSU receivers. New York drafted former Tigers receiver Reuben Randle in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, and selected Odell Beckham Jr. No. 12 overall in the 2014 draft. 

ON SALE NOW:

DRAFT STATUS 

  • PICKED BY: Undrafted
  • UDFA SIGNING: New York Giants
  • LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE LSU PLAYER TRACKER FOR 2020 NFL DRAFT

THE DERRICK DILLON FILE 

  • HOMETOWN: Franklinton
  • HIGH SCHOOL: Pine High School
  • POSITION: TE
  • CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON

  • GAMES: 7
  • RECEPTIONS: 15
  • YARDS: 202
  • TOUCHDOWNS: 2

***

Get your NFL draft gear here!

Jerseys, t-shirts and more | Official Saints draft hat

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments