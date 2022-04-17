All across the fertile, gold-plated landscape of major college football, coaches are decrying the current state of the game wrought by name, image and likeness deals (NIL) and a transfer portal run amok.
“I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
“I think at the pace right now, there’s a lot of places where it would be hard” to compete, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said.
“There’s no rules, no guidance, no nothing,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s an absolute train wreck.”
“I’m insulted” that people are saying deep-pocketed Texas A&M landed the top-rated recruiting class ever with anything but hard work, Jimbo Fisher said.
We’ll excuse coach Fisher for now. He has another car dealership for a three-star linebacker on the line.
At LSU, you won’t find new coach Brian Kelly spending a lot of time hand-wringing or making apocalyptic proclamations. Maybe it’s who he is, or maybe it’s the place he finds himself, trying to figure out how to make LSU a national contender again.
Kelly said he’s living in the moment. And in this moment, this guy who has been a head coach for going on 33 seasons now is trying to best exist within the circumstances he has to deal with. He’s not trying to fight city hall, but figure out how to get this huge project he’s in charge of done within the bureaucracy as it currently exists.
“Name, image and likeness is with us,” Kelly said after Saturday’s spring practices session in Tiger Stadium. “So I’ve spent most of my time focusing on putting together the most comprehensive and what I would consider attractive name, image and likeness program for our student-athletes here that can compete with anybody in the country instead of worrying about what’s wrong with it and what we can do to fix it.
“If I’m going to worry about all the other issues it’s going to take away from the kind of name, image and likeness program we need to have at LSU.”
The Brian Kelly Is Trying To Sound Southern and Can’t Dance Coalition will likely ridicule him for this stance as well. He should be more worried about the big picture, some might say, instead of how it affects him and his program.
The flip side to that argument is that Kelly won’t have a program to run if he doesn’t focus on the here and now at LSU.
Is the NIL situation a well-intentioned idea run spun out of control? Sure is. But decrying the current landscape isn’t going to change the fact that Kelly has to try to win within it. Speaking as someone who increasingly finds himself entrenched in the “Get off my lawn!” crowd, it’s rather remarkable a guy who has been a coach as long as Kelly is as adaptable as he is.
As for the transfer portal, it may be just as out of control as NIL deals. But where Kelly currently sits, trying to get a roster back to full strength at a program that only had 39 scholarship players available for its bowl game in January, the transfer portal is a useful tool. One that Kelly indicated LSU will continue to utilize going all the way up to the May 1 transfer deadline.
“You can be assured that they’ll (LSU’s last signee slots) be filled,” Kelly said.
“I think the transfer portal is going to take care of itself,” he said. “I think naturally, people are starting to get a sense that maybe there need to be some dead periods with the transfer portal, that it need not be open 365 days out of the year. I think the SEC has already shown there could be a time where you close it down. I think that is going to eventually find itself to be reasonable. I don't know that I need to be standing on a pulpit for that in particular.
“Some coaches are staying away from the transfer portal because they're worried about what the influence is in their program. I get that. I think if you're not doing a really good job of bringing the right people in your program, the transfer portal can be deadly. We had some strict parameters in terms of who we were bringing in. I feel very comfortable with it. There might be some years that I don't use it at all because we're using (scholarship slots) on freshmen. So I don't think I have any declarative statements on it other than they're real and I want to be able to use those to build the best program that we have.”
In other words, Kelly is more focused on winning than complaining.