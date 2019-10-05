A friendly reminder: Derek Stingley Jr. is a true freshman. Because watching his highlights makes that easy to forget.

In just five college games, he's got a variety of highlight defensive plays to his credit -- none more impressive than the first-half interception he hauled in against Utah State.

This is not a bad throw by Jordan Love, this is perfect coverage by LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.



This was a back-shoulder throw, but a true freshman DB read it, located the ball and high-pointed it better than the WR who knew it was coming. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Sj2utLHDi8 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 5, 2019

The 18-year-old Stingley sprinted downfield with the Aggies wide receiver, looked back for the ball and made a leaping interception of a Jordan Love pass down toward LSU's endzone.

The Tigers took over at their 1-yard line, and wasted no time taking it 99 yards for a score of their own, a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow to receiver Ja'Marr Chase that extended their lead to 21-6 before halftime.

It was Stingley's second interception on the season. The freshman entered the game with seven passes defensed to his credit over his first four games.

