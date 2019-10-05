BR.lsuvanderbiltmain.092219 HS 1204.JPG
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A friendly reminder: Derek Stingley Jr. is a true freshman. Because watching his highlights makes that easy to forget. 

In just five college games, he's got a variety of highlight defensive plays to his credit -- none more impressive than the first-half interception he hauled in against Utah State. 

The 18-year-old Stingley sprinted downfield with the Aggies wide receiver, looked back for the ball and made a leaping interception of a Jordan Love pass down toward LSU's endzone. 

The Tigers took over at their 1-yard line, and wasted no time taking it 99 yards for a score of their own, a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow to receiver Ja'Marr Chase that extended their lead to 21-6 before halftime. 

It was Stingley's second interception on the season. The freshman entered the game with seven passes defensed to his credit over his first four games. 

