Hoover, Ala. — With 40 days until football season, the Southeastern Conference began its annual media days on Monday.

The event started with an address from commissioner Greg Sankey before Missouri, Florida and LSU answered questions.

Missouri

The new guy: Missouri’s season will depend on transfer Kelly Bryant. The former Clemson quarterback picked Missouri for his final year of eligibility, and he was a focal point Monday at SEC media days. Bryant picked Missouri because he wanted to learn a new, challenging offense. He has impressed his teammates, with defensive back DeMarkus Acy saying Bryant “knows how to win.”

What’s up? Missouri has a chance to compete in the Eastern Division, but the Tigers received NCAA sanctions, which included a bowl ban. Missouri appealed the punishment. Head coach Barry Odom said the team doesn’t benefit by thinking about the appeal, but “we anticipate that hopefully we’ll get some closure soon.”

Coachspeak: “We changed every calendar in our building. Every month is November because we’ve had success in that month. But hopefully we get to that point, and we’re in the conversation of having a chance to continue to play.” — Odom

Florida

Closing the gap: After winning 10 games in coach Dan Mullen’s first year at Florida, the Gators have momentum heading into the season. Still, they sit behind Georgia as favorites in the SEC East. After Florida dominated the rivalry for more than a decade, Georgia beat the Gators the past two seasons. Running back Lamical Perine thought Florida had the same amount of talent in last year’s loss.

What’s up? Mullen recognized the growth of quarterback Feleipe Franks. The junior threw 24 touchdowns last year, and Mullen said he understands his skill set and how to play within the offense. Mullen has created a reputation as a quarterback coach. His work with Franks could determine Florida's season.

Coachspeak: “I think we took great strides in our first year in the program. It showed how fast our guys bought in to what we're trying to do and what we're trying to build. And we have a great group of guys coming back that now have won games and have high expectations and understand what the Gator standard is all about.” — Mullen

LSU

Managing expectations: After a 10-win season that ended with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl, LSU expects to compete for championships. The Tigers did not shy from their belief in this team. Last year they had to block out negativity, but this year, the players said they are blocking out high projections outsiders have for LSU.

What’s up? LSU wants to use quarterback Joe Burrow more as a runner this season as it transitions into a run-pass option offense. Naturally a physical player, Burrow said he will have to balance his desire to fight for yardage with protecting his body. Coach Ed Orgeron said Myles Brennan’s health allows LSU to run Burrow more.

Coachspeak: "Last year there was negativity. People didn't know what type of football team we were going to have. Now this year they say we're going to have a really good football team. But we have to get back to work. We have to get back to the true grit, the fundamentals it takes at camp and block out the noise.” — Orgeron