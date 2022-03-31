An investigation hung over the LSU men's basketball program and then-coach Will Wade for more than three years before the NCAA issued its lengthy Notice of Allegations to athletic department in March.
And the process is still ongoing, even after LSU fired Wade and assistant coach Bill Armstrong upon receipt of the NOA. LSU has time to respond to the allegations. Then the Independent Accountability Resolution Process will issue a response to LSU's response, and only then will penalties be determined.
LSU is far from only school ensnared in the lengthy IARP process awaiting potential discipline. Kansas — one of the four teams in New Orleans for the Final Four — received its original Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in 2019 and has yet to receive sanctions.
"I think by anybody's estimation, they've taken way too long," NCAA president Mark Emmert said at his annual pre-Final Four news conference Thursday.
Emmert cited the Department of Justice's involvement as part of the hang-up, saying it took "two years before anything could be done with those cases" because of the federal investigation, "so you automatically start out two years behind the curve. Which is crazy, obviously."
Emmert said the transformation committee and another group that's working with schools is trying to accelerate the IARP's investigation process. However, the transformation committee can only propose changes to the IARP, not enforce the alterations.
Congress is also trying to speed up the process, as two U.S. Senators — Marsha Blackburn, R.-Tenn., and Cory Booker, D.-N.J. — have introduced a bipartisan bill in an effort to streamline the investigations.
Regardless of the method in which the IARP eventually makes chances, Emmert acknowledges that something needs to change.
"As we've seen in a 40-, 50-year period of swinging that pendulum back and forth, we've got to get in a place that's right," Emmert said. "And I don't think there's anybody right now that thinks that it is."