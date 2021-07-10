One year after the shortest draft in Major League Baseball history, the event returns to something closer to its normal form this weekend — albeit a month later than ever and still affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place in July for the first time, the MLB Draft begins at 6 p.m. Sunday on MLB Network and ESPN. This year, it will spread 20 rounds over three days as professional baseball continues to react from the financial fallout of the pandemic. The final two days stream on MLB.com.

Though different than it used to be — for decades the draft lasted 40 rounds and happened every June — the event will once again shape college baseball rosters across the country as franchises pluck players away from schools.

This year, LSU enters the draft with a roster in flux as new coach Jay Johnson reshapes the team. Johnson won’t be able to hold onto some players, but he hopes to keep others who might fall past the early rounds.

Whatever happens, the results will determine much of LSU’s 2021 roster. Here are the current players and recruits most likely to get drafted.

Current players:

Jaden Hill, RHP, junior: After entering the year as a potential top-5 pick, Hill recorded a 6.67 ERA over seven starts before he tore his ulnar collateral ligament and underwent Tommy John surgery. The recovery time for the surgery has shortened, making teams less weary of drafting pitchers who underwent the procedure, but Hill’s stock dropped. Still, teams like the potential of someone who’s 6-foot-4 and can throw 98 mph.

Projection: First to second round

Landon Marceaux, RHP, junior: LSU’s ace last season, Marceaux posted a 2.54 ERA over 102 ⅔ innings with 116 strikeouts, establishing himself as one of the best starters in the Southeastern Conference. Marceaux won’t go in the first round because of his size (6 foot, 179 pounds) and low-90s fastball velocity.

Projection: Second to third round

Gavin Dugas, OF, junior: Starting for the first time, Dugas batted .295 and led the team with 19 home runs. He could begin his professional career now, but with two more seasons of eligibility, Dugas can retain his negotiating leverage and return to school. Another year of similar production may further boost his value. LSU would love to have him back.

Projection: Seventh to ninth round

Devin Fontenot, RHP, senior: Fontenot had an inconsistent season, but he allowed two hits over his final 12 ⅓ innings and finished with a 2.86 ERA. Fontenot has the potential to reach the major leagues. But if he returns to LSU and gets the chance to start, he could raise his stock.

Projection: Eighth to 10th round

AJ Labas, RHP, redshirt junior: Labas provided LSU consistency almost the entire year, at one point recording nine straight quality starts. He struggled the rest of the schedule and finished with a 5.55 ERA. Labas doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but his experience should attract a team.

Projection: 13th to 15th round

Ma’Khail Hilliard, RHP, senior: The final month of the regular season, Hilliard became LSU’s second-best starter. In the weekend rotation for the first time since his freshman year, he allowed 11 runs over six starts. Will the small sample size be enough for Hilliard to get drafted?

Projection: 18th to 20th round

Signees:

Ben Kudrna, RHP, Blue Valley Southwest High School, Kansas: With a fastball that can reach 97 mph, Kudrna appears unlikely to ever pitch for LSU. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 195 pounds, giving him the kind of projectable frame many teams look for during the draft.

Projection: Second round

Carter Jensen, C, Park Hill High School, Missouri: Jensen has an impressive left-handed bat, and as someone who just turned 18 years old, he has plenty of time to improve. His ability as a hitter will be enough for him to get selected if he wants.

Projection: Second to third round

Ian Moller, C, Wahlert High School, Iowa: Moller possesses an above-average all-around game for a high schooler. He recently registered a pop time of 1.83 seconds, and his swing shows raw power. Inconsistent performances may have affected his stock.

Projection: Third to fifth round

Brock Selvidge, LHP, Hamilton High School, Arizona: Selvidge boasts a valuable combination from the left side with a 93 mph fastball and two off-speed pitches. Players like that normally get drafted, but Selvidge had a shaky senior year and may be viewed as unsignable, according to Baseball America.

Projection: Fourth to fifth round

Cale Lansville, RHP, ThunderRidge High School, Colorado: Lansville verbally committed to LSU three years ago after often watching the team at the College World Series. His fastball can reach into the mid-90s, and he controls three pitches.

Projection: Fifth to seventh round

Luke Leto, 3B/RHP, Portage Central High School, Michigan: A potential two-way player if he goes to LSU, Leto’s fastball registered at 95 mph when he was 15 years old. Though he sits on the fringes of this draft, Leto would be an eligible sophomore.

Projection: Eighth to ninth round