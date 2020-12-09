“This is a crisis. A large crisis. In fact, if you’ve got a moment, it’s a 12-story crisis with a magnificent entry hall, carpeting throughout, 24-hour portrage, and an enormous sign on the roof saying ‘This is a large crisis.'"

— Blackadder Goes Forth

It wasn’t just hitting the iceberg that resulted in 1,500 people losing their lives on the Titanic. It was that the ship was going too fast in icy waters, ignored warnings from other nearby ships, didn’t have enough lifeboats, was held together by rivets that may have been substandard and was unlucky, striking the iceberg a glancing blow instead of head on, a collision it might have survived until help came.

It isn’t just one thing that has turned this LSU football season into the Titanic. And that means it also may not be possible to right the ship right away.

Or under the same captain.

Reporting from our Brooks Kubena indicates that LSU’s program is, in its current form, a mess. The waste byproduct of a perfect season. Or the cost of it if you believe in karma.

LSU will not have a winning season for the first time since 1999. The school also announced Wednesday it will not accept a bowl bid (which it could have, despite a losing record) by enforcing a one-year bowl ban because of NCAA recruiting violations, also ending run of 20-straight bowl appearances. They got in two postseason games last season with the Peach Bowl and the CFP National Championship Game, so maybe they can comb one of those over.

Chief among LSU's problems appears to be a disconnect that took place between Ed Orgeron and his players over the summer, brought to a head by their march for social justice across campus that led to a canceled practice. Orgeron wasn’t happy about that. The players reportedly weren’t happy with his reaction. Within days, star players Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin became the first in a chorus line of opt outs that grew to seven Wednesday with the news that star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert was also giving up on the final two games. Whether he returns or transfers for 2021 is guesswork.

The coronavirus pandemic, two ineffective (to put it mildly) coaching hires in defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan and some bad luck (we mostly speak of Myles Brennan’s apparently season-ending injury) have conspired to sink the Tigers. They could sink even lower with losses to Florida and Ole Miss before it’s over.

Despite all the turmoil, LSU’s record could at least be flipped. The Tigers should not have lost to Mississippi State in their season opener, and despite being torched like a bonfire by Missouri, would have won that game by gaining one yard in four cracks at the goal line. Had that game not been moved to Missouri because of concerns about Hurricane Delta, I believe LSU likely holds serve at home.

So even with blowout losses to Auburn and Alabama, that would put LSU’s record at 5-3 with a solid chance at finishing 6-4 with a home win over Ole Miss. Nothing great, but at least LSU’s streak of 20-straight non-losing seasons would still be intact. It would be something on which to stand.

As it is, Orgeron has to try to drive pilings to prop up the 2021 season into some mighty shifty sand. Sands that include the specter of an independent investigation into sexual assault allegations at LSU, within and without the football program, that is expected to be released in February. It is an investigation that has to be considered an existential threat to Orgeron’s tenure as LSU’s coach. So does the prospect of a second straight losing season if even more key LSU players depart as sources have suggested.

All that said, not every cloud on the LSU horizon looks ominous. There are still a lot of Tiger players who are going to go out and give it their all Saturday against Florida and in however many games LSU has after that.

Count running back Chris Curry among that number. Curry came through with a clutch performance as the starting running back in LSU’s CFP semifinal win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, and was honored with the No. 18 (along with linebacker Damone Clark) before the season.

It hasn’t been the season Curry dreamed of personally, either. He hasn’t started since Game 3 against Missouri and has only rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries. Freshman quarterback TJ Finley has 29 carries (including sacks) and fellow freshman quarterback Max Johnson 22.

Still, Curry hasn’t given up. He tweeted this out Tuesday:

“Let’s get to work and ball out! (We’re going to) get right for Tiger nation and all the people that played before us. We owe it to y’all I promise.”

It’s a good sign for LSU, and Orgeron, that there is at least someone who is willing to publicly state they are still going to give it the old college try. That said, for all concerned this 2020 season cannot end fast enough.

As dark as it seems now for the Tigers, Orgeron is right about one thing. LSU will win again, will be a championship program again. The haunting question right now is how long will it be before that comes to pass. And how many more icebergs must be navigated around between now and then.