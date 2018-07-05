UPDATE (9:05 p.m.):
Brice Turang has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, announcing his decision via Twitter.
So happy to be a brewer thank you for all the love and support! God bless ❤️ @Brewers pic.twitter.com/XD7zw7SBR3— btang (@BriceCturang) July 6, 2018
The decision on whether to attend college or go pro for prized LSU baseball signee Brice Turang is apparently going to go down to the wire.
Turang, the 21st player picked in the first round of the major league draft on June 4, has until 4 p.m. Friday to decide if he wants to honor his commitment to LSU coach Paul Mainieri or sign with the Milwaukee Brewers.
A 6-foot-1, 165-pound shortstop from Santiago High School in Corona, California, Turang has been weighing his choices like a few other first-round picks.
He is one of only five first-round picks who have yet to sign pro contracts. The others are pitcher Carter Stewart (No. 8, Atlanta), second baseman Matt McLain (No. 25, Arizona), pitcher J.T. Ginn (No. 30, L.A. Dodgers) and pitcher Shane McClanahan (No. 35, Tampa Bay).
The player chosen right before Turang at No. 20, outfielder Trevor Larnach, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for $2.55 million even though he was slotted for a $3.12 million bonus.
Turang was assigned a slot bonus of $3.013 million, but the Brewers could spend as much as $3.6 million to get him signed.
MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy tweeted Monday that it appears it will be a “toss-up” on whether Turang signs or comes to LSU.
“There’s nothing to report,” Brewers general manager David Stearns told McCalvy, who also noted that Stearns wouldn’t say then if the negotiations were ongoing.
On June 26, Mainieri told The Advocate “it would be an upset” if Turang walked away from the Brewers.
At the same time, Mainieri said he wasn’t giving up hope of getting Turang on campus and in a Tigers uniform in 2019.
MLB.com writer Jim Callis reported Tuesday only four first-round picks went unsigned during the first six drafts in the bonus-pool era.
Three Lions sign
Former Southeastern Louisiana players Josh Green, Drew Avans and Daniel Wasinger have all signed professional contracts after being selected in the MLB draft last month.
Green, a right-handed pitcher from Baton Rouge and a Parkview Baptist graduate, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 14th round (No. 429 overall).
Wasinger, a catcher, also went to Arizona in the 31st round (939th) and Avans, a pitcher/outfielder, was chosen in the 33rd round (1,004th) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.