Former LSU football player Drake Davis, 22, has been arrested for a violation of a protective order, according to his arresting documents.
The 22-year-old ex-Tigers wide receiver is accused of continuing to contact the victim in a second degree battery case, including using an app on his phone to make it appear that he has a different phone number.
Detectives were provided screenshots from Davis' alleged encounters with the victim, according to the documents.
Davis was kicked off the LSU football team in 2018 and has been involved in legal battles multiple times in the last six months.
Davis' first arrest on Aug. 17, 2018, centered on allegations of four incidents of abuse that included punching and grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her throat on multiple occasions between April 2017 and June 2018.
Formal charges filed against Davis in early January included four misdemeanors and two felonies in connection with alleged attacks on a girlfriend, the report said.
