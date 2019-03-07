LSU football's first day of spring practice went well in the eyes Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers' head coach said the team was "on fire" Thursday in a news conference after practice, saying the team is "much further ahead than we've ever been."

"We've done a lot of football school work and we hit the ground running today," Orgeron said.

Orgeron praised the offense's effort as it continues to learn the team's new run-pass option scheme, highlighting good days from quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan and returning receivers JaMarr Chase and Terrace Marshall.

"I really like the direction of our offense," Orgeron said. "They spread the ball around, moved the ball to receivers, got the ball to our playmakers in spacing ... I thought we were on fire today."

Orgeron said the coaching staff has put "a lot" on Burrow, who's returning for his second season with the Tigers after leading them to a No. 6 ranking and Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF last season, with big changes coming for both him and backup Myles Brennan along with the new offense.

"We're going to run (Burrow) more," Orgeron said. "We couldn't run him at the beginning of the year because Myles was hurt. I want to play Myles next year. I think Myles is going to be a great quarterback. I think all those things will help."

Other highlights from the first news conference of spring football included Orgeron praising Grant Delpit, this year's recipient of the No. 7 jersey. Orgeron said Delpit is one of the best players in the country and deserving of the honor.

"He's a great character, has a great family. I think he's going to wear it well," Orgeron said.

One of the biggest questions coming into the season is who will replace All-American linebacker and Butkus Award winner Devin White. While Orgeron admits the team will miss White in the middle, he thinks guys like Patrick Queen and Damone Clark will fill in just fine.

"Devin was a fantastic player, but at some point you've got to move on," Orgeron said. "I think (Clark and Queen) will be pretty good."

On the injury front, Orgeron said K'Lavon Chaisson's return to practice, who was seen running drills with a wrap around his right knee, was good, but the heralded pass rusher will be kept out of contact drills all spring. Linebacker Jacob Phillips will also not practice in contact drills this spring.

See more from Orgeron's news conference in full below.

