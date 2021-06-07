EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday night, Devin Fontenot’s mother ran out of her seat and stood behind the dugout. She clapped and she leaned over, filled with nervous energy.

Stacie Fontenot’s oldest son needed one more out to push LSU into the deciding game of the NCAA Eugene regional. Runners stood on first and second. She thought about Fontenot’s great-grandfather, who died two days earlier, and how much her son wanted to reach the College World Series at least once during his career. She prayed.

“God, please,” Stacie Fontenot said. “Just let him throw a strike and get out of this. He's got so much on his plate. He's right there on the strike zone. Just let him deliver that strike.”

+3 LSU plays Oregon in deciding game of NCAA regional Monday night: Here's how to watch Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for as LSU plays Oregon with a chance to reach a super regional.

Fontenot threw a ball. Then a strike. Then two more balls. His mother hung on every pitch, pacing across the concrete, unable to stand still. She remembered the last time Fontenot pitched in a postseason game back in 2019, when he delivered six heroic innings only to allow the game-winning run and collapse on the field, crying. She hoped for a better outcome.

Now a seasoned upperclassman, Fontenot collected himself. He threw a strike to bring the count full. Then Sam Olsson smacked a pitch that looked like disaster, a potential double that hooked and landed foul. On the next pitch, Fontenot’s 37th of the night, he whizzed a fastball past Olsson’s outstretched bat.

“Got it,” a television announcer said, “and LSU will play another day.”

As Fontenot walked off the field and hugged his teammates, his mother allowed herself to breathe again. She could relax for a few hours, at least until she returned to PK Park for another elimination game Monday night against Oregon.

“I call him my Cardiac Kid,” Stacie Fontenot said as she passed the time in a Buffalo Wild Wings. “He about gives me a heart attack. But he never loses focus. You can see it in his face. He's zoned in. It's him and the mitt.”

Behind freshman Javen Coleman, LSU pushes Oregon to winner-take-all regional final Javen Coleman allowed one run over six innings, and Gavin Dugas recorded three hits as LSU pushed Oregon into a winner-take-all final game of the Eugene regional.

Fontenot’s family has been through so much the last week. His great-grandfather’s health began to decline as he battled pancreatic cancer and a heart condition, but Stacie Fontenot didn’t tell her son. She thought he had enough to worry about.

But then Fontenot’s mother received a phone call after LSU’s opening game of the regional Friday night. William Thornton, 89, had died peacefully. He loved baseball, and he connected with his great-grandson over deer hunting. He watched all of Fontenot’s games on television. Fontenot wrote down his great-grandfather's name on a sign before a cancer awareness game earlier this season.

“In his last days, I would get pictures from the family that was there,” Stacie Fontenot said. “They would put the computer on my Papa's lap in the hospital bed. It was always Devin pitching.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Still, Fontenot’s mother wondered whether to tell her son, not wanting him to feel distracted before the end of the regional. She realized she needed to let him know before he found out on social media.

+4 An inside-the-park home run? Re-watch that play by LSU's Gavin Dugas With LSU's season on the line at the Eugene regional Sunday night, Gavin Dugas extended the Tigers' lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning with what …

When Fontenot’s mother told him, he asked about his grandmother, concerned for her wellbeing after losing her father. He got off the phone and immediately called his Nana.

“My mom told him he was right where Papa would want him to be,” Stacie Fontenot said. “When he got the ball, don't worry about all this back home. Do his job.”

So Fontenot compartmentalized his emotions, focusing on what he could control as LSU’s closer. He pitched a scoreless inning the next day as LSU avoided elimination against Central Connecticut State, then he returned Sunday night in the eighth inning against Oregon.

Fontenot retired the first four batters he faced before an error put a runner on first with one out in the ninth He struck out the next hitter. Then he issued a walk, and coach Paul Mainieri visited him on the mound. Stacie Fontenot paced. Mainieri told Fontenot he believed in him.

AJ Labas regains his form to lead LSU past Gonzaga and into NCAA regional final AJ Labas pitched eight innings as LSU beat Gonzaga to reach the NCAA Eugene regional final. He had allowed 25 runs over his last four starts.

“There was nobody else I wanted on the mound but him in that situation,” Mainieri said. “Take a deep breath, and let's go get him.”

Then Fontenot struck out the final batter to seal LSU’s win and force a deciding final game.

In what likely will be his final season, Fontenot wants to return to an NCAA super regional next weekend, where LSU would play Tennessee, giving him the chance to atone for allowing a game-winning home run there earlier this season and reach the College World Series for the first time in his career.

So with LSU needing to win one more game to make all that happen, Fontenot's mother said her son talked to Mainieri the morning before the regional final.

“I want the ball again,” he said. “Come back to me.”