LSU coach Ed Orgeron started the first day of the new year with a commitment from the top outside linebacker of the 2021 class.
California native Raesjon Davis announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter. Davis is now the fourth player to commit to the Tigers' 2021 class, which ranks 28th nationally according to 247Sports.
"I would like to announce that I'm Committed to THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY!" Davis wrote in note posted on Twitter, along with the message, "Happy New Years!"
Happy New Years! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Xctd6X2cPz— Raesjon Davis (@RaesjonDavis1) January 1, 2020
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Davis is the No. 1 outside linebacker of his class, according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 19 overall recruit in the nation.
The five-star joins Mississippi's Deion Smith (No. 20 wide receiver), Florida's Anthony Hundley (No. 36 defensive tackle) and West Monroe High punter Peyton Todd as players who have committed to the class.
Davis attends Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, which is the same high school LSU signee Elias Ricks attended before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Ricks, the nation's No. 2 cornerback of the 2020 class, signed with LSU on the first day of December's early signing period.
Davis is the first five-star recruit to commit to LSU in the 2021 class, and he also holds offers from schools like Southern Cal, Ohio State and Oregon.