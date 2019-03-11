Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes responded to a question Monday about possible recruiting violations involving LSU basketball coach Will Wade and freshman guard Javonte Smith.
Wade was indefinitely suspended from the team Friday after declining to meet with university officials about comments he reportedly made in a wiretapped phone call with a federally convicted college hoops middleman about an offer made to a recruit, believed to be Smart.
The comments Wade made were reported on by various media outlets, including Yahoo! Sports and ESPN.
"We know this isn't the first situation that has come up in college basketball that's gone on," Barnes said. "If you've been in this business as long as I have, you're not naive about any of it. You're not."
Barnes is in his fifth season with Tennessee and boasts an 81-47 record.
He's been a head coach since the 1987-88 season with stops at George Mason, Providence, Clemson and Texas. His all-time record is 685-361.
Barnes was the Longhorns' coach for 17 seasons.