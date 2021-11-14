Ed Orgeron approached the podium Saturday night teary eyed. For the second straight week, LSU had nearly pulled off an upset, and for the second straight week, LSU had come up short.
This time, LSU fell to Arkansas 16-13 in overtime. Orgeron hurt for the players back inside the locker room after another close loss. They had fought once again without more than a dozen starters and had nothing to show for their effort.
Every week, we rewatch the game to figure out what went right or wrong, determine three players of the game and choose three defining stats. Let’s review.
What to make of Garrett Nussmeier
The freshman quarterback received the first significant snaps of his career after taking over for sophomore Max Johnson, who played two drives.
Nussmeier’s first play was a sign of things to come. He dropped back to midfield on a play-action pass and launched the ball toward the end zone, trying to find freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers. The coverage was there, and Arkansas batted down the ball.
But Nussmeier gave LSU a spark as the Tigers scored on consecutive possessions to take a 10-3 lead. He showed a strong arm and fearlessness as he attempted difficult throws, particularly on the run or off-platform. Nussmeier overthrew some of his attempts. He took risks.
On his touchdown, Nussmeier’s gunslinger approach paid off. Arkansas blitzed. A defender beat left tackle Cameron Wire. Nussmeier felt the pressure from his backside and spun out of trouble. Then he looked up and tossed a 29-yard pass into the back of the end zone that only Jack Bech could catch. Nussmeier smacked his chest.
Nussmeier didn't create as much the rest of the game, finishing 18 of 31 for 179 yards. He averaged 5.8 yards per attempt. His first interception was a risky try into three-deep coverage down the seam, and his second needed to be placed further toward the back pylon.
Still, you could see why Nussmeier may turn into an elite quarterback. He brings energy. He pushes the ball downfield. He can make every throw. Two plays before his overtime interception, Nussmeier fit a 24-yard strike over the middle to pick up a first down. LSU can work with that.
The offense as a whole
Regardless of who plays quarterback, LSU has issues on offense. The Tigers scored less than 20 points for the third straight game, and they have still only eclipsed 30 points against another Power Five conference team this season.
Center Liam Shanahan said LSU tried to establish the run the last two weeks, and running back Tyrion Davis-Price has eclipsed 100 yards in each game. But the rushing attack hasn’t been effective enough to sustain the offense by itself. Davis-Price averaged 3.8 yards per carry against Arkansas.
Turnovers in particular have stunted offensive momentum. When LSU had a chance to go up 17-3 in the first half after two big passes from Nussmeier, it tried a direct snap to Davis-Price. The snap was wide and bounced off Davis-Price’s hands. LSU’s offense never recovered.
Orgeron wished LSU had the call back there. He has said after the last two games LSU’s coaches need to put the players in better position.
Defense maintains pressure
LSU’s defensive turnaround is no fluke.
Arkansas gained 18 yards on its first play. It didn’t pick up another first down until the second quarter.
Using more blitzes since the open date, the Tigers have held their last two opponents to 308 and 283 total yards, respectively, and neither team had much success running the ball. They blitzed 17 times against Arkansas, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Tigers swarmed to the ball, tackling well in the open field. They controlled the line of scrimmage. They only allowed a couple big gains. The defense has made Alabama and Arkansas’ offenses one-dimensional, and when pressure gets there, it protects the depleted secondary.
The problem came when Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson started avoiding sacks. None was bigger than his 43-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Linebacker Damone Clark blitzed up the middle. Jefferson spun away, ran to his right and tossed the ball to a wide-open running back.
That shouldn’t have happened, but when the defense plays like it did for an entire game, you can’t ask for much more.
Three defining stats
4
LSU reached Arkansas territory four times without scoring a point.
3
Arkansas only picked up three third-down conversions, finishing 3 for 16 as LSU’s defense dominated.
2.6
LSU wanted to run the football, but it averaged a net 2.6 yards per carry.
Players of the game
K Cam Little, Arkansas
Little went 3 for 3 on field goals, including the game-winning 37-yarder in overtime.
LB Micah Baskerville, LSU
Baskerville tied a career-high with 12 tackles, including 3½ for a loss with two sacks.
LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas
The leader of Arkansas’ defense, Pool made 13 tackles, including two for a loss. He also deflected a pass.